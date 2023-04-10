The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings, visit www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 907-452-4448. www.AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
SB 73: Register Interior Designers
HB 51: Use of Designated Refrigerants
HB 56: Controlled Sub. Data: Exempt Animal Rx
1 p.m. House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Committee
HB 85: Professional Licensing: Temp Permits
3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
HB 140: Leg Salaries; State Officers Comp Comm
HB 61: Limitations on Firearms Restrictions
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
HB 95: Natl. Res. Water Nomination/Designation
1 p.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 67: PFAS Use Firefighting
SB 87: Lumber Grading Program
SB 104: Civil Legal Services Fund
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
SB 83: Professional Licensing; Temp Permits
SB 94: Profession of Pharmacy
3:30 p.m. Senate Education Committee
SB 110: School/University Employee Health Insur
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
SB 92: State Ownership of Submerged Land
1 p.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 52: Increase Base Student Allocation
1:30 p.m. Senate Transportation Committee
SB 123: License Requirements: Comm. Drivers
3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee
SB 71: Pay for AK Defense Force
SB 119: State Identification Cards for Prisoners
5:15 p.m. House Education Committee
HB 105: Sex/Reproduction Education; Schools