Bernadette Quinn, 22, a student, is scared to get pregnant. She feels that she is too small and her hips are too narrow. She uses birth control and said her boyfriend has an appointment to get a vasectomy.
“My boyfriend and I personally do not want children,” she said. “I think it’s too scary carrying a child.”
She wants abortion to remain legal and joined hundreds of like-minded people at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday at an event called “Fairbanks: Keep Abortion Safe and Legal,” hosted by Planned Parenthood.
The event was organized in connection with the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the national right to an abortion, allowing states to regulate it.
About 30 to 40 opponents of legalized abortion stood out on the sidewalk at the fairgrounds’ entrance. They waved signs with slogans such as “Alaska values life” and “God, open women’s eyes.”
“I’d like to see everyone’s face that drives in here and pray for them,” said April Smith, who belongs to Right To Life Interior Alaska, which organized the counter rally. Smith is also a member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education. She believes that Planned Parenthood profits off of promoting abortion.
“My message is that abortion is not an Alaskan value,” Smith said.
Louise Morris, a retired hairdresser, sees things differently. To Morris, abortion is a woman’s right. She sat on the grass, inside the rally, which offered venders, information booths, live music and poetry.
Morris brought painted signs to share with other supporters of legalized abortion. One sign showed a pink uterus armed with a couple of six shooters. Another sign showed a uterus holding a folding chair and quoting Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to U.S. Congress: “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.”
“When I was a little girl,” Morris said, “and this was going on, these beautiful women fighting for their rights, it made me feel proud to be a little girl.”
Abortion opponent Daniel Dougherty was reportedly escorted out of the Planned Parenthood event. He was recognized by a fellow student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, he said.
“She knew I was pro-life,” he said.
Dougherty wanted to talk with people, but he was told that anti-abortion activists were not allowed at the rally, which was billed as a public event.
KC Casort organized the rally on behalf of Planned Parenthood. Similar events were planned in other Alaska cities.
“We know that people are feeling so much right now — rage, sorrow, anger, grief,” Casort said. “We want to bring hope.”
Political activists and a clergywoman were among the speakers.
A message that Casort wanted to convey was that Planned Parenthood remains open and continues to offer full services.
A Planned Parenthood flyer offered advice on how to discuss abortion. Euphemisms, such as the phrase pro-choice, are now discouraged, as are references to back alley abortions. Comparing abortion restrictions to patriarchal systems, such as the Taliban and Sharia Law, is taboo — and so is comparing abortion restrictions to slavery and “gendered language designed to exclude trans and nonbinary people.”
“Comparing abortion restrictions to Sharia Law is racist, anti-Muslim and inaccurate,” the flyer read. “Comparing abortion to slavery is a racist co-opting of the very real horror of chattel slavery that the United States still has not reckoned with.”
References to the book “The Handmaid’s Tale” were also frowned on.
“’The Handmaid’s Tale’ portrays a hypothetical world for white women, without acknowledging that people of color suffered reproductive and sexual violence throughout our country’s history,” the flyer reads.
Face masks, to slow the spread of Covid-19, were handed out to rally goers, and most people wore them.
In their remarks, Casort encouraged people to support political candidates “who will be champions for reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights and sexual education.”
“The fact is, if we are going to win back our school board, protect a coalition or gain a majority in the State House, and chip away at the anti-abortion majority in the State Senate, we need more than just your votes,” Casort said, according to a transcript. “We need you to show up, phone bank, knock on doors and help your friends make plans to vote.”
Casort called on people to oppose changing the Alaska Constitution. Voters will decide at the election on Nov. 8 whether to call for a constitutional convention.