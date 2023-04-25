Softball fields

Under a proposed lease adjustment, the Interior Girls Softball Association would receive an additional five acres to its lease for an overall 20.5 acres at South Davis Park.

 Jeff Olsen/News-Miner

Borough administration is proposing to centralize baseball and softball fields in the Fairbanks area, starting with the fields at South Davis Park.

But in order to start the project, the borough needs to carve out about three acres of undeveloped land on the Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association leases nearby, something that will be addressed during public hearings at Thursday’s Assembly meeting.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.