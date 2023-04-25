Borough administration is proposing to centralize baseball and softball fields in the Fairbanks area, starting with the fields at South Davis Park.
But in order to start the project, the borough needs to carve out about three acres of undeveloped land on the Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association leases nearby, something that will be addressed during public hearings at Thursday’s Assembly meeting.
Under proposed lease adjustments, the Interior Girls Softball Association would receive an additional five acres to its lease for an overall 20.5 acres.
The softball association began leasing its space in 2005 and operates five fields. The additional acreage would allow at least two more fields.
Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association has leased 68.83 acres since 2006, according to Daniel Welch, the borough’s Natural Resources Development Department manager.
“There was the hope they would develop it over time and they have been putting fill into the property, but there has been no development in terms of developing actual soccer fields,” Welch said.
Welch said the new lease agreements will allow the softball association to add more fields with the goal of eliminating using softball fields closer to Growden Park on Wilbur Street. Welch said the soccer league understands the change “and the public value of consolidation of spaces.”
“This allows for efficient use by the user groups because they’re not as spread out and their resources can be used in one space,” Welch said.
Parks and Recreation Project Coordinator Trisha Levasseur said it provides a logistically sound option.
“South Davis is where the [softball association] has their main center and play all their state tournaments,” Levasseur said. “The location was the prime location to consolidate these types of fields.”
Plans to construction additional fields plans are in the works to start this summer.
“It’s been in the design phase and we’re roughly at 95% design,” Levasseur said.
The baseball field consolidation plan at Growden Park will follow after the softball association vacates its Growden Park lease. Levasseur said those plans are still in early planning stages.
According to Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, consolidation of both the South Davis softball fields on 25th Avenue, along with baseball fields at Growden Park, have been planned for years.
“There are a bunch of fields scattered throughout the kingdom, so to speak,” Ward said. “The goal is to bring it into a central location, which makes it easier to take on management and maintenance responsibilities.”
Once consolidated, Ward said the borough would “divest itself” of smaller fields in the nearby area.
The assembly will also be asked to adopt an ordinance accepting a 12.3 acre tract of land around Beaver Springs Lake in North Pole. The donated land includes 8.6 acres of water.
The tract sits in the Brookside Park subdivision on Psalms Boulevard, south of the location for the future Three Bears store. Access would be granted via Psalms Boulevard near Buzby Road.
Most of the parcel’s land includes a narrow strip on the north side of the parcel. Ainley International Fund originally purchased the land with the intent to create a park.
Kimberly Diamond, a parks project coordinator, said Ainley International did not place any additional conditions or a specific timeline when it offered the borough the land.
“It offers some exciting potential for recreation opportunities,” Diamond said. She added Ainley International started the process to rezone the area from a multi-family residential to outdoor recreation, something supported by the borough planning commission.
The site includes a 25-foot water protection overlay, a designation used protect public health and safety and reduce contamination to nearby streams.
Assmblymember Tammie Wilson asked how much land would be reserved for recreation with the consideration of the protection overlay. Welch, the natural resources manager, said there would be enough for some features.
“It would be a neighborhood park, though we are not sure what the design would look like,” Welch said. “We would have to rely on designs by functional area.”
Diamond said any park development plans will be subject to the borough’s park and recreation commission approval, borough processes and funding approved by the assembly.
Until then, it would be set aside for public purpose like any other borough-owned property.
Wilson also asked whether North Pole would be best to take on a park.
Ward, the borough mayor, said Ainley originally approached North Pole but deferred to the borough, which hold parks and recreation powers. Ward added the borough and North Pole would need to sign an agreement for the city to take on responsibility for the park.
Ward said North Pole already operates Terry Miller Memorial Park, Trooper Gabe Rich and Trooper Scott Johnson Memorial Park, and Highway Park.
If the borough accepts the property, it could re-sell it at some point, with the caveat that it’s used for recreation.
When asked about potential sulfolane contamination, Ward said the borough will do its due diligence to test the water for any concerns. However, the parcel is closer to the North Pole water utility wells, which have already been tested.
“It could be picnic benches and area, a parking lot, or it could be nothing for the next 20 years,” Ward said. “There’s no obligation to be developed in any time.”
The assembly meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Juanita Helms Administration Center, 907 Terminal St. Public hearings for ordinances start after 7 p.m. The meeting will also be streamed online via Zoom and broadcast on KUAC FM 89.9 starting at 7 p.m.