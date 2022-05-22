Former members of a popular church in Fairbanks are alleging that church leaders endangered members of the community by repeatedly overlooking reports of abuse.
Since March, 10 people have contacted the News-Miner claiming that leaders of Bible Baptist Church misused their power and ignored reports of abuse for years. The independent congregation was established in Fairbanks in 1960.
On Oct. 12, 2021, the Office of Children’s Services removed four children from the home of Vickie Leake, a longtime member of Bible Baptist who reportedly starved, abused and coerced four of her minor-aged children, according to court documents. Leake was indicted in March on nine felony and four misdemeanor charges related to the alleged abuse.
In the days following the children’s removal, congregants of the church reportedly raised $25,000 in bail money and pastor Doug Duffett delivered a sermon justifying the use of physical discipline against children.
“I wish I could talk about abuse. We have become so wimpy, and I know I’m gonna get in trouble,” Duffett said during an October 2021 sermon. “You know, what people today call abuse, you have no idea, you have no idea. It was common in America for you to get beat with a switch off the bush, and I mean bloody beat, and it was good for you.”
Leake’s daughter, who left the church in 2018, said that parents followed Duffett’s teachings closely.
“I remember as a child sitting under sermons like that and just being terrified that, you know, that things were going to be a lot worse,” said Hannah St. George, who is now 39-years-old. “It was justification, I guess you could say, for these punishments.”
In December, St. George created a Facebook group dedicated to supporting alleged victims of Bible Baptist Church and Bible Baptist Christian School who shared stories of physical, emotional and sexual abuse as well as racial trauma.
“I had this idea for a really long time, that somebody needed to form a support group, because there were so many of us,” she explained. “Within, I think five days, we had over 50 members.”
The group now has more than 65 members.
“Person after person asked to be invited, and story after story came pouring in,” said Jessica Ruis, a moderator of the online group who attended Bible Baptist for 10 years. “The sexual, physical and psychological abuse that went on there and inside homes as a result of teachings from there was a lot to hear about.”
According to several former church members, Bible Baptist enabled a culture of cover-ups, in which reports of abuse would be ignored and blame would get shifted onto the accusers.
“About 99% of the stories I hear ... have one common thread,” Ruis said. “Church leadership was told and church leadership did nothing at the very least, and at the very worst, actively discredited the victims and shamed them for coming forward.”
One former member who asked to remain anonymous told the News-Miner that her disclosure of familial sexual abuse was ignored by Duffett.
“My mom started dating this man ... he started [sexually abusing] me. Just before I turned 16, I spoke up and my mom immediately turned to Duffett for counsel,” the woman said. “Duffett told my mom not to pursue it very hard because I was asking and deserving to be [sexually abused] because of my refusal to wear dresses.”
The woman was told that she was not welcome back to the church at the age of 16. She filed a report with the Fairbanks Police Department that was not resolved and is now working to reopen the case. The Fairbanks Police Department declined to comment on the matter.
Several accusers said that current Bible Baptist members would likely not recognize the perversion of church leadership unless they’d gone to the pastor for guidance. According to these former members, women and children were characterized as rebellious or as having overactive imaginations when abuse was reported to church leaders.
In an October 2021 sermon, Duffett declared: “Anybody who listens to a rebellious kid about an evaluation of their home life or their church life, they oughta be shot.
“What’s the matter with you, you don’t take advice from a kid,” he scoffed.
Duffett did not respond to multiple requests for comment and a query sent to the church’s general email address was not answered.
Many former Bible Baptist members now attend other churches in Fairbanks and hope that speaking out publicly will encourage more people to come forward and know that they are not alone.
“A church is supposed to be a safe harbor for children. A place where they learn about the love of God and where their innocence is understood and protected,” St. George said.
“When known abusers are protected and defended, and abused women and children are exploited, the system is not only broken, it is dangerous.”
In addition to St. George, Ruis and the anonymous woman, seven other people have spoken out with allegations against the church. They include:
• Christi Marie, member of Bible Baptist for 22 years
• Carrie Oden, member of Bible Baptist for four years
• Elizabeth Alexander, member of Bible Baptist for more than 10 years
• A member of Bible Baptist for 30 years who asked to remain anonymous
• A member of Bible Baptist for eight years who asked to remain anonymous
• A member of Bible Baptist for more than 10 years who asked to remain anonymous
• A member of Bible Baptist for 17 years who asked to remain anonymous
To learn more information about the support group, contact bbcsurvivors907@gmail.com.