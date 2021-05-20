Twenty-one public education workers have been notified they may not have a job in August, according to Yumi McCulloch, public relations director for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
The district has issued the layoff warnings to 14 non-tenured teachers — mostly at the elementary level — and to seven school support staff.
“Over the last couple of weeks, the human resources department has issued layoff notices to both teachers and support staff,” McCulloch wrote in an email. “The layoffs affected only non-tenured teachers.”
Most of the support staff who are potentially out of a job are special education classroom aides. A few more layoff notices are pending as the district conducts a review of the facilities maintenance department, McCulloch wrote.
The positions were cut from the school district budget for the coming school year mainly due to a decline in state funding brought on by decreasing enrollment that accelerated after Covid-19.
State funding of schools is dependent on how many students show up. Enrollment in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has been on the decline since at least the 2002-2003 school year when the student count was 15,140 students. Now it’s 11,260.
A windfall of almost $10 million in federal coronavirus relief money helped the Board of Education preserve dozens of jobs that were proposed to be cut in the fiscal plan for the 2021-2022 school year.
Public education leaders are betting that hundreds of students will return to brick and mortar schools in August as the threat of Covid-19 continues to diminish.
State law requires school districts to notify non-tenured teachers if they will be retained by the last day of school, which is Thursday.
The recommended budget for the 2021-2022 school year is $232 million — down from the current year’s education budget of $244 million.
The new spending plan reflects roughly $18 million worth of program cuts with an estimated 142 vacant positions that were reportedly eliminated.
