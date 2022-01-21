A bipartisan group of Alaska lawmakers is calling on Canada’s prime minister to overturn a ban on unvaccinated U.S. freight truckers from crossing the border.
More than two dozen legislators sent a letter Wednesday asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to waive a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for American truck drivers trying to enter Canada.
Canada imposed the vaccine mandate on Jan. 15, and trucking companies as well as businesses warn the requirement will worsen supply shortages of food and other items in Alaska and across the nation. An estimated 70% of the trade between Canada and the U.S. is moved by truck.
The U.S. is enacting a similar requirement for Canadian truckers that will take effect Saturday. Alaska lawmakers also called on President Biden to call off the impending ban on unvaccinated Canadian truckers trying to enter the U.S.
‘Requirement will only make things worse’
A national shortage of long-haul truck drivers to move goods is already contributing to supply shortages in Alaska and across the United States. Prior to the moratorium, Canada allowed unvaccinated essential workers including truck drivers to cross the border into Canada from the U.S. The drivers kept freight moving.
“This new vaccine requirement will only make things worse. If there are not enough truck drivers that qualify, we will be stuck with getting most of our fresh produce and milk by barge, which will significantly cut down on availability and shelf life,” said Sen. Robert Myers, a North Pole Republican who works as a truck driver.
Myers, who signed the letter, expressed concern about “the impact that it will have on cross border-traffic as well as freight transiting Canada. We have significant economic ties not only through Canada with the Lower 48 but also with many areas in northwest Canada through industries like mining,” Myers said.
Republican Rep. Mike Cronk said he signed the letter because keeping the border open with Canada is critically important to Alaska.
“We have many truck drivers that not only bring food across the border, but truckers bring other things such as vehicles. I’ve heard personally from a vehicle dealer that this really hurts business and will keep inventory low, furthering our vehicle issues and price increases,” Cronk said.
Rep. Bart LeBon, a Fairbanks Republican who signed the letter, shared his concern about keeping Alaska stores stocked with groceries and other essential items.
“Trucking both ways from the U.S. and from Alaska and Canada into the Lower 48 is important to moving central goods like food,” LeBon said.
“Walking through our stores, the shelves are bare. If you look at the operations of truckers, they carry their own hotel room with them. They pack food and go miles without talking to anyone, and have little to no interaction for hundreds to thousands of miles. Why would we not accept that minimal risk to have food on our shelves?” LeBon said.
Both the American Truckers Association and the Canadian Truckers Association have stated that truckers pose little health risk because they are isolated in their jobs and have few personal interactions.
Rep. McCarty: ‘Devastating consequences’
In the letter to Trudeau, members of the Alaska Legislature stated that the ban on unvaccinated truckers will hurt Alaskans.
Rep. Ken McCarty, one of the organizers of the letter, warned that the vaccine mandate could have “devastating consequences for Alaskans.” The Eagle River Republican said “the strained supply chain drives up prices and adversely affects the livelihoods of Alaskans who depend on the flow of goods supplied by truckers crossing the Canadian border.”
The letter states that “the vaccine mandate will increase the food insecurity of Alaskans, add to the inflationary costs we already face, and jeopardize jobs and the well-being of individuals and families. Today, the shelves of grocery stores, auto part retailers, and building material suppliers in Alaska are among the sectors already affected by supply shortages.
“Alaskan livelihoods depend upon a continual flow of trade back and forth between your nation and ours, between your provinces and our state. Let us continue this mutual benefit.”