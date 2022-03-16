A legislative committee voted unanimously this week to issue subpoenas to obtain testimony and documents over the firing of Angela Rodell as director of the state’s $80 billion investment fund.
The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee voted 10-0 Tuesday to issue subpoenas to the six trustees and four employees at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp., which oversees management of the sovereign wealth fund.
The subpoena power gives the committee authority to require testimony under oath as lawmakers continue to investigate the firing of Rodell, who served as chief executive officer at the corporation.
The language in the subpoenas is similar to the language in the motions passed by the Legislative Audit and Budget Committee and has a focus on policies and procedures for evaluating and terminating the executive director.
Rodell declined to comment on the investigation. "Thank you for checking in, but I have no comment at this time," Rodell told the News-Miner.
Shareen Crosby, chief of staff for Sen. Natasha von Imhof, said Wednesday evening that the subpoenas will only be issued if the trustees and employees do not respond to requests by legal counsel for interviews.
Von Imhof chairs the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee.
Crosby said that the committee had a rare opportunity to meet with outside legal counsel, Chris Slottee, who was in Juneau.
"It also seemed to be a good time to get the subpoenas prepped and signed with everyone being in the same place at the same time, just in case they are needed by outside counsel down the road," she said.
Paulyn Sawnson, director of communications at the corporation, confirmed that the board and staff have not been served with subpoenas.
"The board is working together with the Department of Law to review this issue further and has no comment at this time," Swanson said in an email to the News-Miner.
The corporation has turned over some redacted documents to the committee. It is unclear if the documents will be made public while the investigation is underway.
The legislative committee, composed of Republicans and Democrats, has been reviewing the firing of Rodell, who led the Alaska Permanent Fund through six years of record growth.
The Alaska Permanent Fund pays for most Alaska state services and delivers an annual dividend to every eligible man, woman and child in the state.
Under Rodell’s six-year leadership, the Permanent Fund grew by more than 60%, consistently beating board-mandated benchmarks. Rodell was suddenly dismissed from her position in December 2021 by the board of trustees, which has not disclosed the reasons for her termination. Rodell alleged that her firing was politically driven.
“I believe my removal to be political retribution for successfully carrying the Board’s mandate to protect the Fund and advocate against any additional draws over the POMV [percent of market value] spending rule in front of the 30th, 31st and 32nd Alaska State Legislatures, which is contrary to Governor Dunleavy’s agenda,” Rodell said in a letter to Sen. Natasha von Imhof, who chairs the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee.
After the committee launched a review of the firing in January, the Alaska Department of Law questioned the fairness and asked for an independent third party to look into the matter.
Attorneys at the Department of Law questioned in part von Imhof’s friendship with Rodell and whether the lawmaker could be impartial.
APFC trustees have said little about the circumstances for the firing, citing personnel issues. The decision to terminate Rodell was made in executive session.
The governor has said he had no advance knowledge of the firing.
Craig Richards, who chairs the board of trustees, testified before the committee that Rodell’s removal came after a series of disagreements with the board.