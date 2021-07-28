The public is invited to testify on the state’s fiscal outlook, including the future of the Permanent Fund dividend program and the potential for new revenues and spending reductions.
Lawmakers will hold a series of meetings across the state, including in Fairbanks, to give people the opportunity to discuss the state’s fiscal challenges. Meetings start this week and run through next Monday. Here is a schedule of the meetings by location:
• Anchorage — 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Anchorage Legislative Information Office, 1500 West Benson Blvd.
• Wasilla — 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Mat-Su Legislative Information Office, 600 Railroad Ave.
• Fairbanks — 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way.
• Juneau – 6-9 p.m. Aug. 2 in the Alaska State Capitol Senate Finance Committee Room 532.
Preparation for special session
A fiscal plan working group of lawmakers has been assigned the task of developing a fiscal plan to present to the full Legislature and governor. The Legislature is set to convene in special session Aug. 2 to address the fiscal plan.
“The working group is considering a wide range of options — from constitutional amendments to statutory changes — to make essential changes to how we collect revenue, spend dollars, fund essential programs and deliver dividends to Alaskans,” Rep. Grier Hopkins of Fairbanks said in a newsletter to constituents.
The group may look more closely at the governor’s plan to permanently protect the Permanent Fund dividend program in the state Constitution.
The members also are expected to address the Permanent Fund dividend. Gov. Mike Dunleavy recently vetoed the $525 Permanent Fund dividend, which he described as “paltry” and a “joke.”
Lawmakers may discuss the future of the Power Cost Equalization Fund, a subsidy program for rural ratepayers, which was not adopted by the full Legislature for fiscal 2022. Lawmakers failed to replenish the so-called Constitutional Budget Reserve, a yearly housekeeping measure that requires a three-quarters vote in both chambers.
Also impacted was a college scholarship program for achieving high school seniors planning to attend University of Alaska that is funded through the reserve. The university pledged to cover the scholarship funds when classes start this fall.
Pew Charitable Trusts reported that tax revenues dropped in many states after March in 2020 because of the Covid outbreak. Tourism-dependent states like Alaska experienced a sharp decline in visitors. Pew reported that “energy-producing states such as Alaska” were pummeled by low energy prices in 2020.
$215 million in spending cuts
Dunleavy vetoed $215 million in spending from the state’s fiscal 2022 budget, which took effect July 1.
The governor also deleted $2 million in per diem payments that cover lawmakers’ expenses while in session. “Lawmakers need to finish the work on protections for the Permanent Fund and the PFD before paying themselves,” Dunleavy had said about the per diem veto.
As of June 30, the Alaska Permanent Fund was valued at $81 billion, with the principal at $60.1 billion and the earnings reserve account at $21 billion. The principal is protected constitutionally. The earnings reserve account is available for legislative appropriation.
Alaska services are largely funded by earnings from the Alaska Permanent Fund. A drop in Alaska oil production has led to a drop in oil revenue since 2014. Through the Permanent Fund, the state uses oil royalties to invest in stocks, bonds, real estate, infrastructure and private entities.
