“Can we get back to cool airplane videos now?” Rep. Kevin McCabe asked a pair of uniformed officers from the Alaska State Troopers testifying before lawmakers Thursday.
McCabe, a Republican from Big Lake, was only half-joking.
Members of the House Finance Subcommittee watched in rapt attention as representatives from the Alaska Public Safety Department showed a series of short videos with high-definition imagery of officers pursuing suspects and undertaking search-and-rescue operations.
The presentation highlighted the work of the Alaska Public Safety Department, as Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposes the single largest increase in funding to the department in 30 years.
Dunleavy’s fiscal 2023 spending plan has a $24 million increase for the Alaska Department of Public Safety. “This continues to be one of our top priorities since I took office,” Dunleavy said when he released his budget in December.
At the House subcommittee hearing Wednesday, public safety leaders showed dramatic black-and-white aerial footage from real-life incidents in Alaska. The video clips revealed snow machines abandoned in wooded terrain, a suspect diving into a snow drift, and two young hikers waving for help from deep inside a ravine. The high-definition videos were taken in daylight and at night using heat sensors.
“As he dropped into the snow, the trooper drove right on by, so under normal circumstances we would have not seen him,” Col. Bryan Barlow, director of the Alaska State Troopers, explained during one clip of a suspect running on foot from an officer in a patrol car.
“The type of imagery, the viewpoint you’re having … a helicopter can do that from several thousand feet. The helicopter can obtain that imagery from a point where you cannot see or hear them,” Barlow said.
Barlow was discussing the importance of aerial support from airplanes and helicopters equipped with high-definition imagery technology. He noted that the activities of a patrol officer often takes place in remote locations with no witnesses or backup support.
Technological innovations are now changing that.
“I wish I was there to see the videos,” said Republican Rep. Bart LeBon of Fairbanks, working remotely because of a Covid-19 diagnosis.
LeBon asked about the progress Alaska State Troopers are making in filling vacant positions, especially in the Wasilla and Palmer areas.
Barlow said the numbers change with the influx of trooper recruits who train in the area. “There are few if any empty positions in the Mat-Su Valley,” Barlow said about current figures.
LeBon noted that there was no additional request for funding on a slide presentation that outlined the need for more personnel. He asked why.
In the budget presentation Thursday, there was a request for 12 additional state troopers and two public safety technicians, with the printed statement: “no additional funding.”
“Quite frankly, we’ve been told that our inability to fully hire vacant positions has created issues when we asked for more positions. We’re asking to have the positions and when we prove we have filled open positions through recruitment we can come back for supplemental funding or through some other mechanism,” said Deputy Commissioner Leon Morgan of the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
“We do feel we are on the right path and right direction,” Morgan added. He said that the department sent out letters to 30 people this week inviting them to join the spring police academy. “We want to keep on this trajectory for years to come,” he said.
Here is a list of some of the requests that lawmakers reviewed at the hearing:
Establish new dispatch service allocations — transfer, $4,870,000.
Add 12 State troopers and two public safety technicians — no additional funding.
Fully fund filled trooper positions from fiscal 2021, $460,000.
Expand in-car video storage for cloud storage services — $631,000.
Add positions and programs to combat domestic violence, sexual assault and investigate missing and murdered Indigenous people — $818,000.
Train criminal justice technicians, $404,000.
Increase staffing in the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, $395,000.
Add tactical flight officers and one pilot with staffing primarily for search and rescue helicopters in Fairbanks and Anchorage, $162,000.