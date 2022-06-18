Fairbanks Republicans who helped craft the new state budget going into effect July 1 defended the spending plan before about 35 people at Friday’s GOP luncheon.
Sen. Click Bishop and Rep. Bart LeBon are both running for reelection on Nov. 8. Both have Republican challengers.
They are leaders in the Legislature who served on the their respective bodies’ finance committees and the end-of-session budget conference committee, in which a select few members of the House and Senate negotiate the final details.
“For Interior Alaska interests, it’s well served to have two of us on that conference committee,” LeBon said.
He described Alaska’s operating budget, $13.7 billion across all funds, as affordable and responsible.
The retired banker said he supports large dividends from the Alaska Permanent Fund so long as it’s sustainable and the fund keeps growing.
The Legislature was one vote shy in the House of a bigger PFD this year, he said. As it stands, Alaskans are receiving a dividend of $2,550 plus a $650 energy relief payment.
“It has to be managed for sustainability long term,” LeBon said.
Bishop, a former state labor commissioner, talked mostly about the capital budget and shared his concern that maintenance of state infrastructure is woefully underfunded. The state needs to spend $150 million per year on taking care of facilities, not including the University of Alaska, he said.
“We are not. We are only running 50 (million) this year,” he said.
The lawmakers highlighted some aspects of the state budget in a slide presentation.
More than $2 billion worth of payments will be made to Alaskans for the Permanent Fund dividend plus the energy relief payment, resulting in $3,200 for each person.
Municipal school bond debt is being fully covered and leaders put aside $712 million to forward fund K-12 education.
Under a new fiscal policy, any revenue above $100 a barrel of oil goes into the corpus of the Permanent Fund.
State agency operations were “held flat,” according to the lawmakers.
The budget reflects $32.5 million to be spent on food security, including $3 million in food security grants, $10 million on food bank infrastructure and $6.5 million on the fisheries disasters on the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers.
“If we don’t get our head around the decline in the king salmon population in those two rivers, they are going to go extinct,” Bishop said.
The state is also spending $24 million on a wellness complex and fire hall in Nenana, $117 million on water and sewer improvements in rural Alaska and $14.75 million on the Seward-to-Fairbanks multi-use trail.
The lawmakers took questions and the conversation drifted to throughput in the trans-Alaska pipeline system — the main source of state revenues — which is about a quarter of total capacity.
LeBon said filling the pipeline is a “top priority,” but the federal government is a hurdle. A change in the federal administration is needed to make progress on filling TAPS, he said.
“If you have pushback from the feds, that doesn’t help,” LeBon said.