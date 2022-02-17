The Alaska Senate Judiciary Committee is considering a bill to make it illegal for people to make harassing and abusive 911 calls, engage in automated “call spoofing,” or repeatedly call 911 after an initial report is made. But lawmakers have a lot of questions about the bill.
Republican Sen. David Wilson of Wasilla introduced Senate Bill 182 Wednesday, telling committee members that “the misuse and abuse of 911 dispatch centers delays response to real emergencies.”
The Alaska Association of Police Chiefs and the Alaska Public Safety Department voiced support for the bill.
At issue is legislation to make “interference with emergency communications” a crime in Alaska. Under the terms of the bill, violators could be charged for making repeat 911 calls about a previously reported incident, after the dispatcher asked the caller to stop.
People could be charged for repeatedly calling 911, when the caller knows there is no police, fire or medical emergency. Using “obscene language” during an emergency call “with the intent to intimidate or harass” a dispatcher also would violate the law.
Interrupting communication “with the intent to cause disruption” between emergency responders or between a dispatcher and emergency responders would become illegal under the proposed law.
The crime would be a Class A misdemeanor but rise to a Class C felony if the person charged has a prior conviction for the same crime, or if the interference results in the death or serious injury of another person.
Republican Sen. Mike Shower of Wasilla asked if the law would apply to first responders who are interrupted while talking to each other.
“This expands it from beyond the 911 operator to two first responders at the scene talking. If you’re yelling at two policemen at the scene, how would that apply?” Shower asked.
“Obviously we do not want unintended consequences. I don’t want to see that [police] slap this on somebody upset about something for yelling at the scene,” Shower said.
Jasmin Martin, an aide to Wilson, noted that the bill states there needs to be proof there was intent to cause a disruption in service.
Sen. Robert Myers, a North Pole Republican, asked how the law would apply to mentally ill callers who might not be able to completely understand their actions or the consequences if they repeatedly dial 911 for assistance.
“We don’t want to try to criminalize mental health,” Wilson said. “But this is the only methodology we have at our disposal right now. This would hopefully help people get assistance through our mental health courts.”
Republican Sen. Shelley Hughes of Palmer said that “We are setting things up for [interference with emergency communications] to be a crime” with the introduction of this bill. She suggested that some of the language and phrasing in the proposed law needs to be more specific.
She noted phrases such as “the intent to intimidate” and asked how that might be prosecuted in court.
“This is a bit subjective,” she said. “I want to make sure we have really clear language to nip this problem in the bud.”
Wilson said the bill’s language was created after engaging with the dispatch community and by studying bills other states used to enact similar laws. “This is working with legislation passed in other states that have been found to be effective,” Wilson said.
Sen. Jesse Kiehl, a Juneau Democrat, questioned criminalizing the use of obscene language when making a 911 call.
“I am not sure I quite understand how this fits in a criminal law context. Being mean nasty, rude or inappropriate is not OK,” especially when it is directed at dispatchers, Kiehl said. “But that doesn’t seem to be about actual interference with providing emergency communications.”
Wilson said that the use of profane and abusive language with the intent to intimidate or harass may cause dispatchers to fear for their safety and interfere with their ability to do their jobs.
“I don’t disagree,” Kiehl said, adding that “putting someone in fear is a separate crime.”
Several people testified in support of the bill, including representatives from the nation’s leading membership organization for dispatchers.
“No one should be subject to the abusive language our dispatchers receive on a regular basis. Most harmful is the repetitive call from a single caller” who ties up phone and staff time and prevents others from calling in, said Joel Butcher, president of APCO/NENA Alaska.
APCO is the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials, a national advocacy organization. NENA is the National Emergency Number Association, with a focus on 911 policy and operations. The Alaska chapters voiced support for the legislation.
Butcher noted that sometimes false reports are intentionally called in via 911 to generate a response and send police out to a fabricated emergency that does not exist. The false report may be a prank, for revenge or to move police from one area to another.
“This is not new to Alaska and this activity costs time and resources,” Butcher said. “It contributes to criminal activity. We urge you guys to consider this bill.”
The committee agreed to hold the legislation until legal services can address questions raised about language and phrasing in the bill.