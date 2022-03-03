A growing number of Alaska lawmakers are calling on the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. to end investments in Russia state owned and controlled assets.
“I believe that from both a moral and business perspective we should remove our investments from the Russian economy,” Fairbanks Republican Sen. Robert Myers said Wednesday.
“I would support the Alaska Permanent Fund taking immediate action to divest from Russia-based investments should their board authorize such a financial move,” said Republican Rep. Bart LeBon of Fairbanks, who sits on the House Finance Committee.
Given the volatility of the Russian economy, LeBon said that “the timing of such an action might have been better served to the [Alaska Permanent] Fund if that decision had been internally discussed and acted upon several weeks ago versus today, but hindsight is always 20/20.”
Roughly $160 million, or .2% of Alaska’s $81 billion investment fund, is in Russian stocks, bonds and private market assets, according to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.
APFC leaders said they are reviewing the impact to the portfolio “during these dynamic and unpredictable times.”
“APFC is closely monitoring the events that are still unfolding with regard to Russia and is analyzing the appropriate response,” the board said in a prepared statement.
APFC investments spanned Russian finance and energy stocks, according to 2021 filings, including in VTB Bank, Sberbank of Russia, Federal Grid Co. Unified Energy, Gazprom, Lukoil, Rosneft Oil and Tatneft Oil.
Ending Alaska Permanent Fund investments in Russia has early support from both sides of the aisle in the Alaska Legislature.
Fairbanks Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki joined fellow Democrats in the Senate this week to call on the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. to divest of Russia-owned and controlled assets.
The senators voiced their concerns in a Feb 28, 2022, letter to APFC chair Craig Richards and acting executive director Valerie Mertz.
“We write to you today with great concern over certain investments by the Alaska Permanent Fund. The Fund portfolio currently includes several Russian entities sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department. While these investments represent a small percentage of the value of the fund, our funding of these organizations provides material support for a regime that has invaded Ukraine and threatens the stability of nations,” the senators wrote.
“We ask that these assets are divested immediately,” the senators wrote. The letter is signed by Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich, and Sens. Elvi Gray-Jackson, Bill Wielechowski, Donald Olson and Kawasaki.
But other lawmakers said Wednesday they are deferring investment decisions to the APFC. “I’m going to let the Permanent Fund managers do their job. That is why they hold those positions,” said Republican Rep. Mike Cronk of Tok. “We do not need the Permanent Fund managed by the Legislature.”
Added Republican Rep. Mike Prax of North Pole: “I think we should let those entrusted to manage the various funds manage the funds we’ve entrusted them to invest.”