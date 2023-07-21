Law enforcement and a medical professional testified Thursday in the trial of a man accused of the attempted murder, kidnapping and assault of his girlfriend in 2019.
Cornelius Everett, 31, is on trial for felony first-degree attempted murder, felony kidnapping and four counts felony second-degree assault.
Everett is accused of assaulting his girlfriend at her 25th Avenue home and in her vehicle.
Assistant Public Defender Gary Soberay and Assistant Public Defender Rachel Risoleo represented Everett, and Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt represented the state.
Alaska State Trooper Drew Massey testified that he met the victim in the Musher’s Hall parking lot on Farmers Loop Road on the night of Aug. 31, 2019. “I immediately noticed she wasn’t wearing any shoes and she was short of breath,” Massey said. He said she had bruises and scratches on her face, red marks on both arms and blood on her eyebrow and upper lip.
The state introduced audio clips of Massey’s interview with the woman in the ambulance and at the hospital. The woman told troopers that Everett choked her more than five times. “I know he was going to kill me,” the woman told Massey. “I could not breathe at all.”
Massey testified that he found clumps of long hair scattered around the car, damage to the passenger door panel, boots in the backseat of the car, spit on the windshield, and droplets of blood on the floor boards.
He testified that he did not interview the woman’s family members or test the hair and blood, but rather, his primary role was interviewing the woman and witnesses.
Alina Cushing, a forensic nurse and an expert in strangulation, testified that she examined the woman at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. She said tests done in the emergency room noted swelling.
Cushing said strangulation is when external pressure applied to the neck. She testified that she observed bruises and abrasions on her face, arms, neck, left arm, knees. “She had a lot of bruises and abrasions,” Cushing recalled. A few days after the incident, the woman developed a hemorrhage in her eye.
Cushing testified that the marks on the woman’s lip and face were consistent with blunt force trauma, or being punched in the face.
“She basically has two shiners and a lot of bruising,” Cushing said.
Cushing testified that injuries to the woman’s neck were consistent with strangulation, and bruises on her arms were consistent with defending oneself.
The trial will continue Tuesday morning at the Fairbanks Courthouse.
