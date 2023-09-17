Law enforcement agencies are warning residents across the state of a jewelry scam in which individuals are offering expensive gold jewelry in exchange for cash, and the gold turns out to be fake.

The Alaska State Troopers posted on FaceBook on Sept. 1 that they received reports of a jewelry scam across the state. They stated that a group of people will ask a resident to buy their jewelry so they can use the money to get home, and later the victim residents learn that the jewelry is fake.

