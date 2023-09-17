Law enforcement agencies are warning residents across the state of a jewelry scam in which individuals are offering expensive gold jewelry in exchange for cash, and the gold turns out to be fake.
The Alaska State Troopers posted on FaceBook on Sept. 1 that they received reports of a jewelry scam across the state. They stated that a group of people will ask a resident to buy their jewelry so they can use the money to get home, and later the victim residents learn that the jewelry is fake.
“The suspects involved in this scam have been described as well-dressed men or women who appear foreign in both their clothing and their speech,” Troopers stated. The suspects approach people in parking lots and homes, or appear to have broken down on the side of the road or run out of gas. They reportedly attempt to sell gold jewelry and become aggressive when people refuse to buy the jewelry, the news release stated.
The North Pole Police Department posted on FaceBook Thursday evening that they received two reports Thursday of individuals approaching North Pole residents to ask for gas money and offering them gold, which turns out to be fake.
According to a news release from the Fairbanks Police Department, the scammers tell people that they’ve lost their legal documents or wallet and need help paying for a hotel room, and offer what appears to be expensive gold jewelry in exchange for cash.
Residents have reported seeing the reported scammers in a black Jeep and a red Ford pickup truck. One resident posted on FaceBook that they saw the vehicles heading towards Tok.
Anyone who has been approached by the suspects can notify Troopers at (907) 451-5100, North Pole police at (907) 488-6902, and Fairbanks police at (907) 450-6500.
