Lathrop’s Class of 2023, like other graduating classes this year, endured a lot through the Covid-19 pandemic, something its student speakers reflected during Wednesday’s commencement ceremony.
A pack of 141 Malamutes turned their tassels in the latest purple wave to ripple into the world Wednesday night, as the speakers looked both back and forward.
Class valedictorian Darshan Nautiyal originally tried Googling examples of speeches, but it didn’t work well because none resonated with him.
“Our class is unique,” Nautiyal said. “Unique for spending a year in remote learning, for enduring a pandemic — and bouncing back.”
Most examples, he said, advised speaking about motivational experiences or inspirational moments.
“Our class had less than half of a normal high school experience,” Nautiyal said.
A freshman class began with hopes for four years of new experiences and ended “as just another name in a sea of black rectangles in a Zoom class,” spending its sophomore year in very much the same pattern.
“Our class is unique because we did not give up when faced with difficult circumstances. Instead, we slept through them,” Nautiyal said. “But one way or another we ended up here.”
Each graduate, he said, “has had your own unique setbacks and challenges in your high school career.”
“So continue to win those battles, overcome your obstacles, and pursue greatness to the best of your ability,” Nautiyal said.
Rylee Corbett noted that a line from songwriter Aubrey Graham perfectly describes the Class of 2023.
“We started from the bottom, now the whole team is here,” Corbett said.
“Teachers were attempting to teach us how the real world worked, and all of a sudden, the Vid came along,” Corbett said.
Zoom classes and honors English class essays filled his sophomore year’s first semester, with side conversations with friends while classes ticked off. With the second semester return to school came masks.
“I mean we were still basically freshmen during our sophomore year,” Corbett said. However, the pandemic taught resilience, he said, including thanks to teachers “who went above and beyond.”
“Our class has always had obstacles in our way, attempting to stop us from graduating, stop us from making it here,” Corbett said.
Student Hannah Aemisegger noted her fellow graduates have “set yourself up for future success more than you even know.”
Aemisegger said her high school experiences, filled with sports and friends, have created memories. She encouraged graduates to keep learning and smiling.
“Life is too short to not spend as much time as you can smiling and laughing,” Aemisegger said. “Looking towards our future is always scarier than living it. We should aim to experiment with our passions, and hope that we can turn our dreams into reality.”
Lathrop English teacher Erin Walton, one of two faculty speakers, acknowledged the graduates transition during the pandemic, having gone home for “the world’s longest spring break,” then navigating through virtual learning in sophomore year. Her last words of wisdom: look forward, not backward.
“You can’t waste time dwelling on the past because there is no value in ‘shoulda, coulda, woulda,’” Walton said. “Forward is the only direction life goes. I hope you remember that if life takes unexpected turns, that if it were to work out any other way, it would have.”
She added “there is great value in doing what you can with what you’ve got and trusting the process.”
Economics teacher Pat Romans, who retires this year, encouraged students to “practice the art of becoming, to evolve and endure and to overcome.”
“Don’t let pain and disappointment lodge inside,” Romans said. “Do your best and don’t be brittle, learn to handle hard better.”
Lathrop’s Junior ROTC color guard opened the ceremony, with the posting of the colors and the school’s symphonic band playing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Lathrop’s concert choir performed “For Good” from the Broadway hit musical “Wicked,” along with Rossano Galante’s “Genesis.”
Principal Carly Sween’s advice to students is simple: Don’t be afraid to venture out of your comfort zone.
“That is how you learn, grow, and experience new things,” Sween said. “Dreams really can become reality.”
The 2023 class will also be the last one Sween presides over, as she retires this year. But graduation remains her favorite day of the year.
“It is always wonderful to celebrate each graduate,” Sween told the News-Miner. “Every student at Lathrop has a unique high school journey. This is such a special day for everyone. Every graduate should be proud of their accomplishments.”
She said she’ll miss the everyday interactions with students the most.
“One moment that stands out was a neon spirit assembly in 2019 where I got to wear my roller skates and cruise through the gym with a cape,” Sween said.
Other proud achievements include establishing a place for teaching trades classes and the creation and implementation of Innovations Academy.
The Class of 2023 will also be the one her daughter Rosie Paris graduates with, something she called surreal.
“I remember when she was born, doing the math, and realizing she would graduate in 2023, which seemed so far away,” Sween said. “But the years have flown by and here we are. I am very proud of my daughter and excited as she starts the next phase of her life.”