Lathrop’s Class of 2023, like other graduating classes this year, endured a lot through the Covid-19 pandemic, something its student speakers reflected during Wednesday’s commencement ceremony.

A pack of 141 Malamutes turned their tassels in the latest purple wave to ripple into the world Wednesday night, as the speakers looked both back and forward.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.