Students at Lathrop High School are still processing Wednesday’s school shooter hoax.
“I’m a little shaken, for sure,” said freshman Marais Anderson. “I guess I’m relieved, but I’m also sad that someone would make a prank call. That’s messed up.”
At 1:58 p.m. on Wednesday, two minutes before school got out, a call came in that there was an active shooter inside Lathrop High School. Anderson was in her extension class putting up chairs when she and her classmates saw police officers with guns running outside.
The suspect who called in the hoax is unlikely to be local, and the case has been turned over to the FBI for investigation, according to Teal Soden, public information officer at the city of Fairbanks. No arrests have been made.
Sophomore Lehansa Fernando, who was in class with Anderson when the events unfolded, shared his take. “I was terrified, but honestly, more curious,” he said. “And I called my friends over, and they were just really shocked.”
The announcement that the school was going into lockdown was made on the loudspeaker.
“They didn’t tell us much,” Anderson said. “Just that we were in a sit-tight and that there was a threat. And to stay away from the windows and in your classrooms. They said that like three times. We only knew it was a shooter from our friends and Snapchat and stuff.”
Students spent about 30 minutes in their classrooms before the school was cleared. They spent the time texting and calling family members.
“They were also talking to the police over the intercom,” Anderson said. “Like they would say the suspect is next to this room or something, and we would all get to hear it.”
At 2:27 p.m., students and teachers were informed over the loudspeaker that it was a hoax and that they could leave the building.
“There were cops outside all the doors, but other than that it was pretty normal. There were just lots of kids everywhere,” Anderson explained.
Fernando said things were calmer on Thursday.
“I mean I didn’t see anyone go to counseling or anything. But people are talking about it a lot,” he said.
School resumed as normal but with a police officer at the school in the morning to check on students and staff. Counselors were available as well.
Mariana Low is an intern at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. She can be reached at mlow@newsminer.com.