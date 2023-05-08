Cayanne McFarlane saw her planned future vanish before her eyes when the Lathrop High School basketball star tore the ACL ligament in her knee during the first four minutes of her championship high school basketball game.
All her college scholarships disappeared. But that set her on course for a career she has come to love for nearly two decades.
Last month, she became the new commander of the Naval Information Warfare Training Group in San Diego.
“Had I not torn my ACL, I would have never had all the experiences I’ve had,” she said, thinking back to that day on March 23, 2000. “I definitely would not have had the successful career I’ve had. I have lived all over the world.
Back in the year 2000, the U.S. Navy wasn’t even on her radar.
“It absolutely was not my goal,” she said, from her home in San Diego. “My dream in high school was, I wanted to play college basketball, then professional basketball in Italy or Spain.”
After her injury, she was recruited by the U.S. Navy. For a long time, she hesitated. She couldn’t imagine a regimented military lifestyle.
“My parents were hippies,” she said. “Dad was a teacher, mom was a grocery store clerk.”
Yet the U.S. Navy offered a free education and she didn’t have money to pay for college without those basketball scholarships. The Navy also offered a prestigious degree and a job after graduation.
She became one of only two people from Alaska that year nominated by the Alaska Congressional delegation to attend the U.S. Naval Academy.
“Mom gave me the letter,” she recalled. “It said, ‘Congratulations, you’ve been accepted to the Naval Academy Preparatory School.’ I thought, this was never part of my plan. But the universe had a plan for me.”
After a year at that prep school, she attended four years at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. A math major, she graduated in the top 20% of her class.
After college, she went right into the cryptology community, where she has worked ever since. She was commissioned as a cryptologic warfare officer.
“I wanted to be a cryptologist,” she said. “I had a degree in math, it was the only subject I really liked. I often think back — how did I even know about cryptology? I don’t really know.”
Cryptology is the science of creating and solving codes to be used in secure communications.
She does remember studying cryptology her junior year of college.
“I came to realize math is really how your brain thinks and processes,” she said. “Being one of those science, engineering-type degrees, it fits cryptology so well.”
“I hate riddles, but I love puzzles,” she added.
Of course, she noted, cryptology has come a long way with technology.
McFarlane’s resume is a literal word salad of assignments and commendations during her long Navy career. She has experience with cyber systems and operations, and has worked in intelligence surveillance reconnaissance. She deployed all over the world, including Afghanistan and on the U.S.S. Nimitz, where she working on nonkinetic war gaming (degrading the enemy’s war capability via cyber attack and other methods.) She is certified as proficient in driving satellites and managing other space capabilities.
Along the way, she also earned a master’s degree in cyber systems and operations from the Naval post-graduate school in 2016.
McFarlane has been awarded numerous personal and unit awards for meritorious service and achievements, too many to list here.
After last month’s change of command ceremony in San Diego, she has about 300 people under her command.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” she added, noting that it sometimes doesn’t feel real.
She has wanted to be posted in San Diego for the past 10 years, but was always assigned elsewhere: places like Monterey, California; Hawaii; Sicily, Italy; and Everett, Washington to name a few.
Until recently.
“The universe puts you where you’re supposed to be,” she said. “Career wise, maturity wise, there was no better time.”
What exactly is her job?
“What I’m responsible for is leading and guiding sailors and civilians to train war fighters to go out for war,” she said. They learn maintenance on the ships, weapon systems, equipment operations and how to operate everything on a basic level.
“We are the first ones to touch ships when they come out of the maintenance phase,” she said.
It is a humbling responsibility.
McFarlane still visits Fairbanks occasionally, although her parents moved Outside long ago. She likes to visit friends like the Shifflers. They attended her command ceremony in San Diego.
“I love the Alaska family,” she said.
The Navy commander has this advice for young people.
“I think the old adage of hard work pays off,” she said. “Never turn down an opportunity, even though it may not seem like the right choice at that moment. Don’t throw it away. It might be the right choice later down the road.”
She thinks her upbringing in Alaska contributed to her success as a naval officer.
“The way kids are raised in Alaska is a lot different than the Lower 48,” she said. “It’s an invaluable thing. Skills you learn as a child play into adulthood. That resiliency from growing up pays dividends.”
As for being a woman in a primarily male career? That hasn’t really been an issue for her.
“To me, it has worked to my advantage,” she said. “Being a tomboy definitely helped in some regards.”
But there are tougher aspects.
“I have to prove myself in a little different way, but it got to the point I didn’t really care,” she added. “The best thing about being in the military is everyone is the same-looking penguin. I’m the penguin with a different looking bow tie on.”
She also doesn’t have to fight for same pay as a man. It is all equal, regardless of who is filling the rank.
Her future remains an open question and she doesn’t know yet whether she will retire or continue advancing. With 18 years in the Navy, she has a couple years yet to decide.
She still uses her childhood nickname “Peppers” and yes, her parents named her Cayanne, after the spice cayenne. They just spelled it with an "a" instead of an "e."
“I always tell people, you may forget Cayanne, but you won’t forget ‘Peppers’,” she said with a laugh.