The Lathrop High School Academic Decathlon team won their fifth straight consecutive state title in Anchorage.
This is Lathrop’s 15th state title in the last 24 years. Students earned 44 individual medals and $11,000 in scholarships.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Lathrop High School Academic Decathlon team won their fifth straight consecutive state title in Anchorage.
This is Lathrop’s 15th state title in the last 24 years. Students earned 44 individual medals and $11,000 in scholarships.
“It’s getting to learn a bunch of cool stuff for fun and showing what you learned by competing,” sophomore Timothy Greenwood said.
“The Academic Decathlon is a national scholastic competition designed to stimulate intellectual growth, develop critical thinkers and create lifelong learners,” the Alaska Academic Decathlon website explains.
The state competition was held in-person for the first time since 2020 at the University of Alaska Anchorage March 1-4. “Before we took tests on computers and didn’t get to interact with other teams,” Chad Pecic, a senior, said. “This year we got to interact and make friends.”
Junior Jeffrey Goddard said they expected the IDEA Homeschool team to win the competition. “It was likely they would really commit because we do have a streak of winning State,” Goddard said.
Students tested their knowledge in art, economics, literature, math, music, science and social science. Greenwood said their best subjects are math, art and interviewing.
Sophomore Jahnvi Kumari said she likes the economics and social studies tests. “The puzzle tests are fun to figure out,” she said.
Marais Anderson said the most challenging part of the competition was coming up with a good speech. “My speech was on how its important to be in difficult situations so they can help you grow as a person,” she said.
The team will compete at the national competition in Frisco, Texas, April 27-29. Students agreed that they are very excited to compete in nationals, especially because it is in person.
They said they are watching out for the teams from Wisconsin and Iowa because they placed third against them the last two years.
Marais Anderson, a freshman, said she joined the team because she was on the pentathlon team last year.
The club meets weekly to study and take practice tests. The students encouraged others to join the team because there is something for everyone. “Everyone wants to learn and this is a low stress way to do it,” Goddard said.
Chris Benshoof, the club’s sponsor, was on the team as a junior and senior and has been coaching ever since.
State title winners from Lathrop High School, with state recognitions:
• Marais Anderson, team high scorer, 4th overall in Honors division
• Nurchin Nursultan
• Lehansa Fernando
• Jeffrey Goddard, 2nd overall in Scholastic division
• Jahnvi Kumari, 4th overall in Scholastic division
• Timothy Greenwood
• Henry Simoneau, 1st overall in Varsity division
• Jimmy Evans, 2nd overall in Varsity division
• Chad Pecic
• John Haas, 1st overall in Alternate division
• Joaquin Carosso
• Nathan Goddard
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com