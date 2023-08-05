Four people were charged with robbery, theft, weapons misconduct and assault Friday after an appointment to buy drugs turned into a robbery and prostitution.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Assistant Attorney General Katholyn Runnels in the Fourth Judicial District, a man and a woman messaged Christian Andrew Williams, 29, to buy fentanyl pills and planned to meet Williams at Graehl Park, colloquially known as “Homeboy Park,” in Fairbanks. Around 3 a.m. Thursday, the man and woman were sitting in their car when Williams, 37-year-old Kyle Vincent Curtin, and 19-year-old Brielle Kathryn Maggie Peter arrived at the park in a black sedan.
Williams and Curtin reportedly walked up to the car. Williams told the man to get out of the car while Curtin pointed a pistol to his head, charging documents stated.
Curtin told the man to give him his “expensive things” and took the man’s guitar, amplifier, car speakers and two gold necklaces. Curtin threw the man’s Nike Jordan shoes in the Chena River, according to charging documents.
Williams told the man and woman that he owed money to some “people” and had to get cash to pay them back. Williams then reportedly told the woman to give him what she had. She gave Williams the $400 with which she and the man were using to purchase the fentanyl. Williams took the keys from the car and pistol-whipped the man, according to charging documents.
Peter yelled at Curtin and Williams to hurry up with the robbery, the criminal complaint states. Williams and Curtin told the man and woman that if they told the police, they would be shot, along with their car. Williams, Peter and Curtin then left the area and took the key’s to the woman’s car.
Williams called the woman 10 to 20 minutes later and said he left the keys on Fulton Street. The woman walked from Graehl Park to get the keys and saw a car driving toward her. When the car pulled up, 35-year-old Johnny Robert Hanson Jr. jangled the keys at the woman and told her to grab them. When she reached for the keys, Hanson grabbed her wrist and pulled her into the car, the complaint states. Williams told the woman that she was going to make him some money to pay off what she owed by “going on her dates.” Williams threatened to hurt her if she left or called the police.
Hanson drove them to a game room where “[the woman] heard Peter on the phone trying to convince people to buy ‘rounds’ (fentanyl pills) for $10 so that Williams and Curtin could rob them,” the complaint stated.
Williams, Curtin and Peter then went to Hanson’s Slater Street apartment, where Williams told the woman to start setting up appointments for sex to “make him some money.” The woman told troopers she set up appointments on an app called Skip The Games, on which users solicit adult services. The woman also told troopers that while at Hanson’s apartment, Peter stabbed her in the neck, arms and hands with a syringe of what she thought was heroin.
Williams, Curtin and Peter took the woman to meet a client at an Aurora Avenue home, where she was paid $500 for her services, which Williams kept, charging documents state.
Hanson told officers that he let Curtin, Williams and Peter use his black sedan. They returned to his apartment around 3 a.m. Thursday with a guitar, amplifier and other objects. Hanson also told troopers that Williams owed money to the “cartel” and was trying to get cash by telling people he had fentanyl pills when he didn’t.
Williams, Curtin and Peter were charged with three counts of felony first-degree robbery, felony second-degree theft, felony third-degree weapons misconduct, and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. Hanson was also charged with one count of felony first-degree robbery and felony third-degree weapons misconduct.
