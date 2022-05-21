Rep. Grier Hopkins cast the deciding vote in the Alaska House this week that enabled lawmakers to adopt a super-sized Permanent Fund dividend while maintaining the state’s savings with more than $1 billion.
Hopkins was the last lawmaker to cast a vote over drawing down the state savings. His “no” vote saved the state close to a half-billion in additional spending.
Hopkins voted against drawing down the Constitutional Budget Reserve — the state’s primary piggy bank — to fund a higher energy rebate check, in addition to a $2,550 Permanent Fund dividend.
If signed into law by the governor, payments to Alaskans will include a bonus $650 energy relief check for every eligible dividend recipient, in addition to the annual PFD. The anticipated payout will be a historic high for Alaskans.
Hopkins, a Fairbanks Democrat, had thwarted an effort to take money out of the Constitutional Budget Reserve for an even higher total payout.
The measure required a three-quarters vote in the House after narrowly passing by the same margin in the Senate.
“My vote made sure it did not get to three-quarters,” Hopkins said.
The Hopkins vote in effect cut the proposed energy relief assistance in half to $650 per person from $1,300 as originally proposed in the House and supported by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Hopkins said he was satisfied with the outcome, which he described as benefiting Alaskans and protecting the state’s financial health. “I think the dividend amount plus the $650 will help Alaskans and that is important,” Hopkins told reporters in Juneau.
“I believe we struck a good balance between the largest PFD in over a decade and keeping over a billion dollars in savings,” Hopkins said. “I was proud of the vote to keep $420 million in savings and increase the dividend with a $650 energy rebate.”
Rainy day savings are considered important for Alaska, given the volatility of energy prices and the state’s reliance on royalties from oil and gas drilling.
Fitch Ratings has described Alaska’s ability to maintain reserves as critical to its credit. Ratings by Fitch indicate the government’s ability to meet debt obligations.
In April, Fitch revised its rating of Alaska from “negative” to “stable.”
The positive revision “reflects stabilization of Alaska’s financial resilience driven by the recent surge in energy prices, which should begin replenishing budgetary reserves,” Fitch Ratings concluded.
Hopkins told reporters after the House vote that he kept his focus on improving Alaska’s fiscal outlook while funding programs vital to the state.
“This was an excellent budget that had broad bipartisan support in both the House and Senate,” Hopkins told the News-Miner Thursday.
“We invested in our aging infrastructure from major ports to dilapidated schools across the state. A strong, robust capital budget and a responsible, effective operating budget will make for a successful year ahead for Alaska,” Hopkins said.