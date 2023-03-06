Air quality

News-Miner photo

Wood smoke bellows from a stove stack along Farmers Loop Road as homes dot the hillside behind Monday morning, November 17, 2014.

 News-Miner photo

The Environmental Protection Agency will be on hand from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Wood Center to take oral and written testimony on a partial approval/disapproval of Alaska’s Serious State Implementation Plan (SIP), which addresses air quality improvement solutions in Fairbanks and North Pole.

The proposed action has gained both supporters and opponents since the EPA announced its recommendation in January.

