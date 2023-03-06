The Environmental Protection Agency will be on hand from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Wood Center to take oral and written testimony on a partial approval/disapproval of Alaska’s Serious State Implementation Plan (SIP), which addresses air quality improvement solutions in Fairbanks and North Pole.
The proposed action has gained both supporters and opponents since the EPA announced its recommendation in January.
The Serious SIP is designed to address particulate matter (PM2.5) in the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s nonattainment area, which includes Fairbanks and North Pole. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation contends most of it comes from wintertime use of wood stoves.
The area’s natural inversion, where a layer of cold air is trapped below a layer of warmer air, compounds the situation since it traps air pollution and prevents it from being dispersed.
The EPA acknowledged in January while PM2.5 levels “have fallen by about half from 2015 levels of approximately 130 micrograms per cubic meter, wintertime levels during inversions remain double the federal 24-hour standard of 35 micrograms.”
The EPA plans to approve parts of the Serious SIP, including a baseline emissions inventory of all emission sources contributing to PM 2.5 levels in Fairbanks, an analysis showing that volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides don’t significantly contribute to PM2.5 levels and portions of emission control strategy for wood-fired heating devices.
However, it proposes to reject components because the state failed to support conclusions that emission controls for coal and oil-fired plants are economically and/or technologically infeasible, did not recommend control strategies for commercial, industrial, and residential heating sources such as ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) or did not adopt adequate contingency measures, among other items.
Some of the proposed actions include having the state identify, adopt, and implement technologically and economically feasible control measures on sources of sulfur dioxide for five power plants in the nonattainment area and push for oil-based heating solutions to switch from Heating Oil No. 1 to ULSD, which has 97% less sulfur emission levels.
What's missing
Patrice Lee with Citizens for Clean Air notes that some things are being overlooked in the conversation, including the expected sanctions and solutions the EPA has proposed.
“This situation has been known for 14 years to the community and the potential sanctions if we didn't clean up the air,” Lee told the News-Miner Monday. “It’s not something that was just sprung on anyone.”
The EPA issued its nonattainment designation for the borough in 2009 due to the alarming PM2.5 levels.
Lee added another topic lost in conversation was the bad health conditions poor air quality creates.
“None of the entities that opposed the EPA's plan have done anything to educate the public about the dangerous effects of bad air quality,” Lee said. "I am for everyone staying warm, but there is only one airshed for us to breathe in.”
Alaska state officials, borough leaders and business interests are pushing against the proposed partial disapproval, all citing the potential increase to residents' costs of living.
Solutions vs. costs
Patrick Cotter, the board chair for Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, noted at a Friday news conference the measures can impact residents and businesses in a number of ways.
The Chamber estimated a switch to ULSDs would drive heating costs up by a minimum of 15%, would pose potential corrosion problems to fuel tanks. In addition, it would cause people to burn much more fuel due to its lower sulfur content.
Other concerns include potential costs for mandating new emission control measures for power plants, something Doyon Utilities CEO Lou Florence said would cost millions to implement and increase customer rates.
Lee, with Citizens for Clean Air, noted however, that the state can provide a subsidy to offset ULSD costs.
“The cost of cleaning up the air should rest primarily with the state,” Lee said. “The citizens shouldn’t bear the cost of this clean up.”
She suggested the state should re-evaluate the tax breaks it gives to oil companies, and could pull the subsidy from the state’s Power Cost Equalization program or create a similar program for Interior Alaska.
She added the state can also fund or solicit grants to offset the power plant emission control requirements.
“Our community is such a special place and we have so much to offer if we can make a few changes,” Lee said.
Interior Delegation weighs in
The Interior Delegation — the nine lawmakers representing Interior Alaska — unanimously urged the EPA to reconsider its position in a joint letter.
Rep. Ashley Carrick, D-West Fairbanks, the delegation chair, noted the borough has "worked hard to reduce its PM2.5 emissions and while there is still progress to be made, we have taken great strides toward improving our air quality and protecting public health."
Carrick called the situation a "community-level problem best served with community-level solutions."
Rep. Will Stapp, R-Fairbanks, likewise acknowledged strides he said the borough has achieved.
"We do not want folks to feel like they have been led astray and I highly encourage the people to speak up at the upcoming hearing and inform the EPA about how united the community is on this issue," Stapp said.
Public testimony will be heard 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Wood Center, 505 S. Chandalar Drive, on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Oral testimony is limited to three minutes. The public comment period for the EPA’s proposed actions is open until March 22.