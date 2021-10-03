A 51-year-old Fairbanks woman who dreams of being elected governor of Alaska and then president of the United States someday has entered the race for borough mayor as a write-in candidate.
Mary Caro Simmons has worked as a beautician and school bus driver, she said during an interview on Friday. On Sept. 21 she filed as a write-in candidate for Fairbanks North Star Borough mayor. Borough Clerk April Trickey said she qualifies.
Simmons is asking voters to fill in the oval for “write-in” and write her name on the ballot when voting in the local elections on Tuesday. She is selling herself as a “woman for the people.”
“My goal was running for governor next year but I looked and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s time for mayor,’” Simmons said. “If you never enter a race, you never know if you can win.”
Simmons is registered to vote as a nonpartisan, according to the Alaska Division of Elections. She ran for president of the United States last year as a write-in candidate.
The mother of two grown children listed child support as her source of income on a financial disclosure statement. During an interview, she said she currently works with elders in need of assisted living services. Simmons has volunteered at her church, New Beginnings Church, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, she said.
“I am a preacher’s kid,” she said. “I was raised in church 24-7.”
Simmons drove up to Fairbanks from Dallas, Texas, with her brother in 2010 and decided to stay, she said.
“I really, really love being here because I love the weather, number one. I love the fact that there is never any traffic like in Dallas. I feel safer here. It’s just everything about it … The northern lights. The animals.”
“I went to the Social Society office,” Simmons added, “there was nobody in it but me … I don’t see too many people sleeping on the street.”
Simmons said she has a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“John F. Kennedy said, one of his quotes was, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.’ I want to pick up the mantle and just be a servant to the community.”
More information is available at Simmons’ website, apolitician4ourtime.com.