What better way to celebrate a birthday bash than with menagerie full of caribou, reindeer and muskoxen on a sunny summer day.
After a two-year hiatus, that’s exactly what the University of Alaska Fairbanks R.G. White Large Animal Research Station (or LARS) on Yankovich Road did — opening its gates to welcome in local residents to catch a view of the large animals — along with the younger generation.
Tour guides were on hand to answer questions about the station, what animals housed at LARS.
In addition to viewing the wildlife from a distance or getting a chance to feel sheared tufts of reindeer fur, several other departments and organizations were on hand.
The Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration had some drones and a video simulator for everyone to try out, while the Fairbanks Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild had a spinning wheel set up. The Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife was explaining its wood bison reintegration process and the Fairbanks Children’s Museum had events for the kids.
“It’s been a pretty fun event to come to,” said Fairbanks resident Liz Peterson. “It’s just nice to see so many people out and about after two years of being locked down due to Covid.”
Sarah Barcalow, a LARS research technician and gift shop coordinator said the turnout was better than expected.
“We had to stop holding it for two years because of Covid,” Barcalow said. “It’s super exciting to have everyone in the community come out and to have the other departments come here as well.”
The research station has been hosting its free birthday bash events for decades now as an alternative to the paid tours. While guests can’t see the animals up close during the birthday bash.
“We want to make sure the Fairbanks community gets the opportunity to view the animals here without having to pay for a guided tour,” Barcalow said.
The research center was established in 1979 with a major grant from the National Science Foundation. It re-established a muskox herd with wild muskoxen taken from Nunivak Island. The center also hosts research on large ungulates — hoofed, cud-chewing mammals such as moose, muskoxen, caribou and domestic reindeer. Its most current guests include a herd of wood bison going through a quarantine period before the Department of Fish and Game move forward with a reintegration process.