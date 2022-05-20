A large sinkhole measuring nearly 20 feet in diameter has opened on a wooded easement near Birch Hill in Fairbanks.
The sinkhole is more than 25 feet deep and is located above City Lights Boulevard a short distance from the road. The sizable hole was first discovered by neighborhood resident Wintr Graham, who came across the sinkhole last week.
“Something needs to be done about this right now before it gets worse because it’s not going to fix itself and it’s not going to get better,” she said. “It’s very, very dangerous.”
The hole has expanded and changed shape since it was first discovered, Graham said. The forested ground around the area drops abruptly, creating a gaping pit with steep sides. The hole is deeper on one side than the other, nearly resembling a cave from some angles.
“It’s definitely gotten larger, and they said that they expect it to continue to grow and get larger,” Graham said. “Eventually, because of the topography it will start to kick down onto our property and cause more issues with our property and eventually the road below it.”
Graham contacted the University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Engineering and Mines late last week after being told that the easement does not fall under the responsibility of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Professor Yuri Shur evaluated the site and said the sinkhole is a pressing issue that needs to be properly addressed to prevent further damage.
“It will definitely expand,” said Shur, who explained that sinkholes are caused by degrading permafrost in the region and are common occurrences in the area. Installing proper drainage systems like culverts could prevent future sinkholes from happening in Fairbanks.
“During the runoff and snow melt, the water found one of the crevasses and ran through it which caused the beginning of this sinkhole,” he said. “I don’t know how deep it’s going to be but ... it’s a big one.”
Images showing the scale of the sinkhole have circulated through local social media pages, with residents calling for an official response from the Fairbanks North Star Borough or local utility companies — whose cables are visible beneath the surface of the hole.
“I think that the borough owns that land, technically, but they don’t want to take responsibility for it so they’re hesitant to say it’s theirs,” Graham said. “Even when I told them that cables were exposed, they still didn’t want to have anything to do with it.”
A representative from the public works rural services department said that the land is outside of the borough’s jurisdiction. The public information officer for the borough did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
“It’s clearly, on the maps, not a part of our land but will be impacting our land and property negatively, and will continue to get worse,” Graham said. “I don’t think it should be up to the landowners that are impacted.”