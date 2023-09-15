More than 30 people testified at an Alaska Department of Transportation technical advisory committee meeting Thursday, objecting to the already decided ore haul truck plan used by Canada-based Kinross Alaska.
The conference room at the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center was full as the committee held its first public comment period in several months.
Kinross, which is owned by Canada-based Kinross Gold, has contracted Black Gold Transport to start hauling gold ore mined at the Manh Choh Mine in Tetlin on nearly 250 miles of public highways to Kinross Fort Knox near Fox. The ore will be hauled in 95-foot-long tractor-trailers with a maximum weight of just over 81 tons when fully loaded.
According to Kinross, when the trucks fully ramp up next year, there will be up to 60 round trips per day, with 60 trucks carrying ore to Fort Knox and then returning to Tetlin on a 24 hour, seven day period.
All residents who spoke Thursday opposed the trucking plan, with most saying they didn’t oppose mining. Their objections included everything from school bus stop concerns along the corridor and traffic safety in general along the corridor to the potential damage caused to roads and bridges by the large trucks over five years.
Fairbanks resident Bob McHattie said the plan essentially turns the Alaska, Richardson and Steese highways into a major mining site without a safety plan.
“Most mining engineers would consider the continuous process of mine to mill conveyance as a sort of normal part of mine site operations,” McHattie said. “If hauls were contained on site, plans would be in place to handle accidents with all necessary equipment.”
However, he added what might be considered normal operations “will now be smeared over 240 miles of road and the public highway will not benefit from mine site oversight or immediate emergency response.”
McHattie said most of the trucks’ safety features — from braking systems to driver monitors in the cab — wouldn’t be worth anything if the trucks fail.
John Davies said he opposes “turning the Alaska Highway into a haul road.”
“There should be an environmental assessment on this project to look at all the kinds of issues across the route,” Davies said. “I think the state is remiss and will be liable for not doing the assessment in a responsible manner.”
He added he couldn’t understand why Kinross wasn’t being required to pay part of the bill for highway and bridge maintenance.
“I don’t believe this is normal wear-and-tear; this is going to way above normal requirements for maintenance,” Davies said.
Alaska DOT has identified several bridges that would need to be replaced over the next several years. However, during presentations to the advisory committee, DOT engineers didn’t state the large trucks were the main reason for replacement.
Gary Wilken, among others, stressed the possible impact the truck plan might have on school bus sites along the corridor. Kinney Engineering, the independent consultant hired to conduct the corridor analysis of Alaska/Richardson/Steese route, recorded 86 bus stop sites that will be impacted.
“Without a safe school bus plan, you don’t have a haul plan,” Wilken said. “Nobody has answers … it doesn’t address the problem at hand.”
Wilken said the issue was larger, breaking down the number into individual day and afternoon pickups. He noted there were 280 “red light” stops per day split between the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Delta/Greely and Alaska Gateway school districts.
He proposed a third-party analysis of safety issues, something he called standard due diligence for such a large transportation plan.
Several people urged Kinross and DOT to consider alternatives, such as a railroad extension or building an ore processing facility on site.
Kinross in the past has said it considered an ore mill near Tetlin but rejected it because cost was considered infeasible for the project, along with permitting timelines. The village of Tetlin also stated it did not want an ore mill on tribal land.
Fairbanks/Delta Junction resident Robert Mikol said DOT should leverage federal infrastructure funding to build a railway extension starting at Delta Junction. A rail extension has been proposed in the past by several people, including former governor Frank Murkowski.
“I can’t imagine how the Richardson and Alcan can survive the heavy use and abuse that the proposed trucking plan would bring,” Mikol said. “Extending the rail will benefit the entire state of Alaska.”
He estimated the rail extension could cost $250 million to build, but called it a down payment that would benefit residents, corporations and the military. He added the state and Kinross could seek federal funding from the U.S. Transportation and Agriculture departments.
“The railroad extension already has a route and a survey,” Mikol said.
Others lambasted DOT and Kinross for going forward with such a plan, alleging that DOT was ignoring public safety for the benefit of a private, foreign mining company.
“I’m disappointed that Kinross has left behind the idea of being a good neighbor and flush that down the toilet,” said Sue Sprinkle. “If this continues into a plan, there will be more … there isn’t just a little gold, there will be a lot of it.”
Sprinkle asked whether Kinney Engineering or the committee could recommend that the ore haul plan would be a bad idea.
“I want to know the purpose of this whole process if someone could say ‘we are hearing this, we are learning a lot and we don’t think this is a good idea,’” Sprinkle said. Other residents also urged the committee to either delay or stop the ore haul plan.
Committee role
While DOT established the committee in 2022 following an increased amount of alarm over the Kinross trucking plan, the ore haul plan isn’t its primary focus. Rather, it provides input and guidance on for the final Alaska/Richardson/Steese corridor action plan, according to Shelly Wade with Agnew Beck, the meeting facilitator consultant.
“The goals and objectives of the corridor action plan are to recommend policy goals and investment priorities … address safety, congestion, maintenance, and environmental concerns related to increased corridor usage,” Wade said.
The committee’s other mandates include spotting potential study area gaps in transportation safety and mobility along the corridor and making recommendations on everything.
The committee intends to hold open houses in Fairbanks, Delta Junction and Tok, tentatively scheduled in October, to provide updates on how the analysis has gone so far, as well potential mitigations.
However, Fairbanks North Star Borough Bryce Ward stressed the importance of clarifying the committee’s role, adding that it doesn’t have the authority to approve or stop the Manh Choh ore haul trucking plan.
“There appears to be a misunderstanding of what the TAC does,” Ward said. “The TAC comes up with mitigation strategies to improve the corridor’s safety and access … we need to make an expectation with the community that this is not a ‘red light, green light’ type of analysis for the ore haul.”