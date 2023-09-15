Committee

A large group of residents sit in on the Alaska/Richardson/Steese corridor action committee meeting Thursday morning, Sept. 14, 2023. More than 30 residents testified against a planned trucking plan to haul gold ore from Manh Choh Mine in Tetlin to Kinross Fort Knox near Fox.

More than 30 people testified at an Alaska Department of Transportation technical advisory committee meeting Thursday, objecting to the already decided ore haul truck plan used by Canada-based Kinross Alaska.

The conference room at the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center was full as the committee held its first public comment period in several months.

