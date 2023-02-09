One of my favorite Ernest Hemingway short stories is “A Clean Well-Lighted Place.”

The first time I walked into Larae’s Bakery at 696 Dahl Lane in Two Rivers, that title popped into my mind. Every table is spotless. The goodies on display repose behind gleaming glass. Natural light from the snow piles outside gives the room a cheery presence.

Contact Managing Editor Hank Nuwer at hnuwer@newsminer.com or 907-459-7526.