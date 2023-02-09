One of my favorite Ernest Hemingway short stories is “A Clean Well-Lighted Place.”
The first time I walked into Larae’s Bakery at 696 Dahl Lane in Two Rivers, that title popped into my mind. Every table is spotless. The goodies on display repose behind gleaming glass. Natural light from the snow piles outside gives the room a cheery presence.
But it’s the smells of just-brewed java, baked bread and perfect dessert treats that get me coming back again and again.
Larae Degerlund, the daughter of an electrical engineer, originally hailed from Pullman, Washington. She attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks and has made Alaska her home.
Larae’s, to me, is the soul of the Two Rivers community. The atmosphere makes me feel as if I’ve walked into a neighbor’s kitchen. Working at any bakery takes commitment. On any given day, Larae turns the key at the entrance door by 4:30 a.m.
The store hasn’t changed much in four years, but now her husband, Cutter Degerlund, is designing a bit of remodeling, Larae said.
Every morning you can count on some of the same customers there for what they term a “bun run.”
Of course, I like it a lot when I head in and see readers hunkered down with the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, which is sold at the store. So far, I’ve never been there when an irate customer balled up the paper and tossed it in a corner.
My personal favorite is a loaf of bread to take home. This week I’ve been chomping on the salsa bread, which has a bit of a bite. I’ve also torn into the dark, chocolatey awesome brownies and awesome blackberry scones. They partner well with a scoop of vanilla. She says the hands-down crowd favorites in summer are peach pie and strawberry-rhubarb pie. Peanut butter pies are also popular with children.
Not every dish finds an appreciative audience, Larae said. “We’ll try something, and it won’t be so popular.”
The store has been open for four years, and I’ve gone there often on vacations for three of those four years.
I usually stick to black coffee, but now and then I’ll opt for an espresso. Larae took a special class to be sure she’s using the right pressure to turn out a consistent cup every time. The goal is to deliver an espresso in exactly two minutes from a customer ordering to taking the first sip.
Old timers remember when the place was a video store. Others used to stop by even before that to get their hair cut. The place had been empty for years when Larae and Cutter first debated whether the community might treasure a bakery and coffee shop. “We were afraid it might get turned into a pot shop,” she said. “We wanted something more family and community oriented.”
To instill a sense of community, Larae puts on occasional special events. This Saturday, she’ll host a cookie decorating class. Other times she teaches a cooking class where her pupils will make chili or meatballs.
“Everyone has a really good time,” she said.
I’ll drink to that. Make mine an espresso.
Contact Managing Editor Hank Nuwer at hnuwer@newsminer.com or 907-459-7526.