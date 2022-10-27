Lantz Dahlke

Dahlke

Lantz Dahlke, a retired Alaska State Trooper, joined the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons investigative team at the Department of Public Safety on Oct. 24. Investigator Dahlke works with Investigator Lonny Piscoya, who has led the team since September. Dahlke and and Piscoya have worked together through the Department of Safety for over 25 years.

Dahlke grew up in Minnesota and came to Fort Greely as a military police officer with the U.S. Army in 1975. After moving to Alaska, he just knew he would stay, he said. He worked on the pipeline after leaving the military and joined the state troopers in 1986. He started out as a patrolman before moving to the burglary and gangs unit. He then joined the death and homicides unit in 1989.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com