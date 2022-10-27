Lantz Dahlke, a retired Alaska State Trooper, joined the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons investigative team at the Department of Public Safety on Oct. 24. Investigator Dahlke works with Investigator Lonny Piscoya, who has led the team since September. Dahlke and and Piscoya have worked together through the Department of Safety for over 25 years.
Dahlke grew up in Minnesota and came to Fort Greely as a military police officer with the U.S. Army in 1975. After moving to Alaska, he just knew he would stay, he said. He worked on the pipeline after leaving the military and joined the state troopers in 1986. He started out as a patrolman before moving to the burglary and gangs unit. He then joined the death and homicides unit in 1989.
Dahlke has experience as a wildlife trooper, a deputy commander and firearms instructor. After retiring in 2013, Dahlke briefly served as the Chief of Police at Fort Wainwright. Dahlke also worked several cold cases as part of Discovery’s show, Alaska Homicide. He soon returned to serve as a cold case homicide investigator. As as a homicide investigator, he worked with the FBI to solve the 1978 pipeline bombing case, among other cases.
In his time as a rural supervisor, Dahlke covered major crimes in over twenty villages. Dahlke has worked many cases in rural communities in Alaska, including the 1996 homicide case of Agnes Wright in Ruby.
“Investigator Dahlke’s years of law enforcement experience in Alaska, and as an investigator with the Alaska State Troopers, combined with his fortitude to bring closure to the families in many of these cold cases and to bring justice to those that commit the crimes, make him an ideal person for this position.” said Colonel Mo Hughes, Director of the Division of Alaska State Troopers.
“We and Piscoya will begin by going through cases and seeing what we can do,” Dahlke said. “To me, all of them are important.” The MMIP team will partner with other state and local agencies to investigate unsolved cases.
“Alaska is this huge, beautiful state, but she is unforgiving,” he said. “My hope is we use this opportunity to do as much justice as we can,” he said.
“If people or know or suspect something ... I will never turn a deaf ear to anybody,” Dahlke said. “Please don’t be afraid to reach out.”
