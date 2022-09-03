The Fairbanks Labor Day Parade returns to the streets Monday after a two-year hiatus, along with its signature picnic at Pioneer Park.
“We’ve been off for a few years, so there is a great deal of excitement,” said Doug Tansy, president of the Fairbanks Central Labor Council and a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1547.
The 38th Annual Parade starts at noon at the Noel Wien Library at 1215 Cowles Street and will follow a route along Airport Way and Airport Way Frontage roads to Pioneer Park.
The picnic starts at 1 p.m. and goes through 4 p.m. For those that choose only to come to the Picnic, the cost is $5 per person, or $10 per family, and parade participants eat for free. Military service members and their families will have a complimentary meal.
“The best place to see the parade is close to the library because the candy starts flying early,” Tansy said.
Both events are co-sponsored by the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Tansy said he expects a large turnout, and the labor council has planned to serve around 1,000 people. Door prizes, games and free train and carousel rides will be available for the whole family.
“The park is where everyone gathers up after the parade,” Tansy said. “It’s a big family event for the community.”
He anticipates good turnout for parade participants among the different unions and their members.
“I think this is going to be a big turnout, especially among the labor unions,” Tansy said. “We’ve missed each other and the social interaction. There is a real fraternity and sorority and deep camaraderie in our community.”
The organizers also sponsor high school groups, who will help put on the picnic.
Tansy said the parade reflects the true intent behind Labor Day — celebrating and honoring America’s workforce.
“Labor day symbolizes the contributions that the labor force has made to this country and that helped transform our state, such as the Alaska Pipeline,” Tansy said.
Labor Day also reflects the horizons workers in Alaska and the nation as whole have in front of them.
“Part of celebrating the workers is looking toward our future, and the projects and potential made possible in the [Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act],” Tansy said. “We are going to continue to transform this nation, and we are excited for the future.”
