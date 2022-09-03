Labor Day

Carpenters Union Local 1243 Fairbanks members participate in the 2019 Labor Day Parade Courtesy Fairbanks Central Labor Council

The Fairbanks Labor Day Parade returns to the streets Monday after a two-year hiatus, along with its signature picnic at Pioneer Park.

“We’ve been off for a few years, so there is a great deal of excitement,” said Doug Tansy, president of the Fairbanks Central Labor Council and a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1547.

