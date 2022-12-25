The Eyre family has developed a sad tradition in the five years since Cody Eyre died in a rain of gunfire on Christmas Eve after threatening authorities who were confronting him while he was armed, drunk and manic.
The family meets at the intersection of the Steese Expressway and the Johansen Expressway. They hold signs in memory of Cody, a 2015 graduate of the Alaska Military Youth Academy, the youngest of five children and the only boy.
They walk Eyre’s last steps before officers fired upwards of 40 rounds at him while responding to a report that he was suicidal and was walking around on a busy road with a .22-caliber revolver.
Eyre was worried about his job search, his relationship with his girlfriend and about meeting the academic requirements for his enlistment with the Alaska Air National Guard.
“I had called the police to bring him home, not because he had done anything wrong,” said Jean Eyre, Cody’s mother.
Authorities told Eyre to put down his gun 78 times during the interaction in which Eyre grew increasingly distraught and irritated. At one point, Eyre dropped to his knees and put the gun to his head, according to a report by the Alaska Department of Law’s Office of Special Prosecutions.
The night came to a climax when Eyre pointed the gun at the officers and screamed “You guys can (expletive) die right now.”
The Alaska Department of Law concluded that, given the fact Eyre had a loaded gun and said he didn’t care if the officers died, “the officers were legally entitled to use deadly force to protect themselves and their fellow officers.”
The incident was caught on dashboard and body cameras and sparked a civil lawsuit, which is pending, accusing the state of Alaska and the city of Fairbanks of a failure to train officers, who violated Eyre’s civil rights and the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to accommodate Eyre’s mental illness.
The Eyre family is also working on a documentary and pushing for change with how law enforcement officers deal with people whose mental health is spiraling out of control.
Eyre was a seasonal construction worker who had just purchased a car and was looking for a winter job, his parents said. He was born and raised in Juneau and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and nature photography. He was 20 years old when he died on Dec. 24, 2017.
“We are real people,” said Kyle Eyre, Cody’s father. “Yes, it’s been five years. We are still here. We are not going to go away. This is going to change.”
The civil case
The Eyre family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in U.S. District Court in late 2019, and a motion to dismiss the case based on qualified immunity is pending. Oral arguments on the motion happened this past July. A ruling on the motion is pending.
Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine protecting government workers from liability for what they do on the job, except in rare circumstances.
Authorities maintain that Eyre’s behavior — intoxicated, unstable, unpredictable, growling at authorities and brandishing a weapon near a busy roadway — made him a danger to the public.
An autopsy revealed that Eyre was hit 12 times. One bullet grazed Eyre’s arm and 10 hit his lower body. A 12th, fatal bullet struck Eyre in the back of the head.
“The presence of an emotional disturbance does not reduce the governmental interest in using deadly force when officers confront a person who has committed serious offenses and presents an immediate threat of serious injury or death,” reads a court filing signed by Aisha Tinker Bray with the Alaska attorney general’s office.
“There was a serious risk that he would go from suicidal to homicidal in his highly intoxicated and agitated state,” Bray wrote.
The state maintains that Eyre’s girlfriend had broken up with him the day before the incident and that Eyre opened a live feed on Facebook, while at home drinking with a loaded gun, where he threatened to kill himself.
He was agitated and screaming as he walked southbound on the Steese Expressway in the northbound lane of traffic, according to court filings.
As Eyre headed toward a residential neighborhood, officers grew increasingly concerned.
“Mr. Eyre’s actions — waiving a loaded firearm around while drunk and screaming and growling at officers — constituted the criminal offense of misconduct involving a weapon and presented a definite hazard to the public that the officers could not ignore,” reads the filing signed by Bray.
“He also committed assault in the third degree by placing others around him in fear of imminent serious physical injury. Although Mr. Eyre had not threatened anyone but himself before he first encountered the officers, he was intoxicated and continually escalating.”
Trooper Nathaniel Johnson tried to connect with Eyre through their shared military service. Authorities also reportedly offered to get him help.
“This encounter would have ended instantly and peacefully had Mr. Eyre simply placed his weapon on the ground and backed away,” Bray wrote. “Rather, Mr. Eyre yelled, cursed, growled, and waived the handgun around before deliberately and intentionally pointing it directly at the officers.”
A fight for social change
Eyre’s family holds that first responders have a duty to de-escalate a situation. In Cody’s case, actions by law enforcement escalated the situation, they say.
The family is calling for more training for law enforcement officers dealing with people in the grips of a mental health episode and for a citizen’s review panel to investigate all officer-involved shootings.
They have approached public safety unions to try and get support but have been unsuccessful, Kyle Eyre said.
They want “actual change,” Eyre said, not change promised in a press release but “boots on the ground doing it differently to prevent this kind of tragedy.”
The Eyres say they support law enforcement and that multiple members of their family have served in a law enforcement capacity.
They believe that shootings like Cody’s harm officers along with the victims and that the government should improve its practices.
“They are far behind the times,” Jean Eyre said.
With Alaska’s has high rates of depression and suicide, the state is well positioned to develop life-saving techniques that help people having a mental health breakdown.
“They really should be pro-active in response to these high rates so as to be the leader in handling depressive and suicidal people, and they are not and that is really unacceptable,” she said.