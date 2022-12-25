The Eyre family has developed a sad tradition in the five years since Cody Eyre died in a rain of gunfire on Christmas Eve after threatening authorities who were confronting him while he was armed, drunk and manic.

The family meets at the intersection of the Steese Expressway and the Johansen Expressway. They hold signs in memory of Cody, a 2015 graduate of the Alaska Military Youth Academy, the youngest of five children and the only boy.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.