UAF West Ridge Satellite Dishes

The sun illuminates one of the UAF West Ridge Satellite Dishes Friday morning, January 25, 2019.

 Eric Engman

The broadcasting of KUAC TV channels will be interrupted at times between today and Dec. 4 while the station upgrades its transmitter.

The upgrade will improve quality and reliability for viewers using antennas in Fairbanks, Nenana, Healy and Delta Junction, a release from KUAC stated. The upgrade requires all KUAC TV channels to go offline for extended periods of time Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30. From Dec. 1-4, KUAC TV will experience shorter outages as the new TV transmitter is brought online.