The broadcasting of KUAC TV channels will be interrupted at times between today and Dec. 4 while the station upgrades its transmitter.
The upgrade will improve quality and reliability for viewers using antennas in Fairbanks, Nenana, Healy and Delta Junction, a release from KUAC stated. The upgrade requires all KUAC TV channels to go offline for extended periods of time Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30. From Dec. 1-4, KUAC TV will experience shorter outages as the new TV transmitter is brought online.
However, KUAC TV 9.1 is now livestreaming via the internet. The service is available for free to all. It’s accessible via the web and the PBS app on mobile and streaming devices.
On the web, users access the stream by visiting KUAC.org and clicking the “Watch Now” button, or by visiting the PBS livestream page and selecting KUAC as their local station.
The PBS app is available on Android and iOS mobile devices and tablets, as well as on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, and Samsung Smart TVs. Visit the PBS app website for more information on how to download.