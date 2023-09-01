In court

A Koyukuk man was sentenced to 50 years Thursday for fatally shooting his mother’s boyfriend five times in 2019.

Gene Mayfield, 46, died May 29, 2019, after Conrad Tyler Jones, 31, broke into his Koyukuk home and shot him five times. Jones pleaded guilty to one count of felony second-degree murder during a brief trial in Nenana in April. The state dismissed charges of felony first-degree murder, one count of felony second-degree murder, and felony third-degree weapons misconduct. Bill Satterberg represented Jones, and Deputy District Attorney Andrew Baldock represented the state.

