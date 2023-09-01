A Koyukuk man was sentenced to 50 years Thursday for fatally shooting his mother’s boyfriend five times in 2019.
Gene Mayfield, 46, died May 29, 2019, after Conrad Tyler Jones, 31, broke into his Koyukuk home and shot him five times. Jones pleaded guilty to one count of felony second-degree murder during a brief trial in Nenana in April. The state dismissed charges of felony first-degree murder, one count of felony second-degree murder, and felony third-degree weapons misconduct. Bill Satterberg represented Jones, and Deputy District Attorney Andrew Baldock represented the state.
About a dozen people who identified themselves as Jones’ and Mayfield’s family and friends attended the hearing Thursday morning. Superior Court Judge Kirk Schwalm sentenced Jones to 50 years with 15 years suspended and 10 years of probation.
“Mr. Jones asked the court for mercy but showed none to Mr. Mayfield,” Schwalm said. He said that Jones’ actions abandoned any vestiges of self-defense and crossed into vigilantism. “Society does not accept vigilante behavior,” he said.
Jones apologized for the pain he caused Mayfield and his family. “I did not think about my actions,” he said.
Baldock recommended a sentence of 55 years with 15 years suspended.
Baldock told the court that Jones was living with his mother and her boyfriend, Mayfield, in May 2019, and Jones’ mother was out of state on the date of the incident.
“The two generally got along when Mr. Mayfield was sober and he generally thought Mr. Mayfield was a nice guy, however when Mr. Mayfield was intoxicated it’s reported that Mayfield often got angry and focused his anger on the defendant,” Baldock said.
Baldock said that Jones went to Fairbanks, and while in Fairbanks bought alcohol and brought it back to Koyukuk to consume with Mayfield.
A frequent point of contention between Mayfield and Jones was the control of the family truck. On May 28, 2019, Mayfield was drinking heavily and the two men got into an argument about the truck. Mayfield is reported to have driven an ATV at Jones while Jones was driving the truck, Baldock said.
On May 29, 2019, Jones was paid with drugs to haul freight from the airport in his mother’s truck, Baldock told the court. Jones smoked marijuana and told a woman about his argument with Mayfield over the truck the day prior. He told her that he could sneak into the home and shoot Mayfield. He went to a man’s home, where he continued to smoke marijuana, and asked the man if he had a pistol. Jones forced his way into a vacant home and searched for a gun. He also told the man about his intent to kill Mayfield.
“Now the defendant, armed with the pistol he just found, drove back to the residence to make good on his earlier threats,” Baldock said. Jones walked to the back of the home, tore the screen from a window, and entered the rear bedroom. Mayfield, who was drinking whiskey in his recliner, paused the music station he was listening to on TV, and left a voicemail with Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center around 1 p.m. He got out of his chair when he heard noise in the rear of the home, and Jones fired two bullets at Mayfield.
“After receiving those injuries [Mayfield] fell to the floor and began crawling on the ground with his hands raised in an effort to block any future gun shots,” Baldock said. “He stated ‘ow, ow, ow’ and begged the defendant, ‘please don’t.” Jones fired two shots to Mayfield’s back and one shot to the back of Mayfield’s head, until the pistol malfunctioned.
Jones told troopers that he had been noncompliant with his medication for bipolar disorder. He said that he aimed to kill Jones out of vengeance and was thinking “end him, end him” while he was shooting him.
Jones told troopers that he shot Mayfield following a confrontation in which Mayfield ran after him outside while carrying a knife. Troopers found Mayfield’s body in the home’s living room and saw that he was not wearing shoes and his feet were clean, which was inconsistent with Jones’ story.
“This defendant committed a truly heinous act of domestic violence by repeatedly shooting the victim who was a person that he lived with at the time, to include cowardly, firing additional shots into the victim’s back and head even after he was crawling on the ground and begging this defendant for his life,” Baldock argued to the court. He said that the offense was more serious because of its premeditated and predatory nature. He said that Jones needs to be confined because he presents a significant danger to the community.
Satterberg argued that Mayfield was a well known “bully” in the community of Koyukuk. He said that Mayfield had a blood-alcohol content of 0.258 at the time of his death. Satterberg compared Mayfield to the fictional Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, saying that Mayfield was a fun and pleasant man when sober, but became violent when drunk.
Satterberg argued that Jones was an abuse victim of Mayfield’s who had reached his breaking point.
“The fact is that Mayfield engaged in brutal assaults not only on Conrad but on other people in the village,” Satterberg said. “It was just a matter of time before he killed somebody or got killed.”
Shanda Kriska, the mother to two of Mayfield’s daughters, told the court that Mayfield’s death may have been avoided if precautionary measures by Jones’ family were taken. She told the court that Mayfield will not be able to attend his daughters graduations or walk them down the aisle if they choose to get married. “Gino may watch his girls from above and be a guardian angel to my daughters but that won’t ever replace his presence,” she said.
Lecia Kriska, one of Mayfield’s daughters, told the court that the day her father was killed changed her life for the worse.
“My dad wasn’t perfect by any means. He was far from perfect,” she said. “He struggled with addiction and had a temper.” Lecia Kriska said that Mayfield’s actions did not lead to his death. “The only person who led Conrad to murdering my Dad was Conrad himself,” she said.
Mayfield’s father, Curtis Mayfield, told the court over Zoom that his son was brutally taken from them.
Curtis told the court that “Regardless of his personal struggles with alcohol, it’s indisputable that an act of such brutality and animosity towards another human cannot find a semblance of justification.”
“He’s an evil abscess that must be removed from society for as long as possible,” Curtis Mayfield said.
Susan Paskvan, Jones’ aunt, testified that she considered Jones to be thoughtful, kind, and a good conversationalist. She asked the court to have mercy on Jones and said, “what happened is a tragedy.”
She said that Mayfield physically and verbally abused Jones when he was drinking alcohol. “The minute Gino started drinking, Conrad was the guy that he picked on,” she said.
Dr. John Hamel, an expert in social work and battered persons syndrome, testified that Jones suffered from battered persons syndrome, which he said refers to a pattern of abuse that an individual may have experienced which impacts their ability to think through important decisions. “Sometimes the perpetrator is someone who’s been abused,” he said.
He said that Jones has a history of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and bipolar disorder, and tested high for depression, suicidality, and disassociation.
He said that Jones had good reason to fear Mayfield due to Mayfield’s violence, which left Jones feeling helpless.
Jones pleaded guilty in November 2012 to misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor assault for beating his romantic partner with a board, biting her, and setting her property on fire.