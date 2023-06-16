Kinross Alaska will start a trial run of its planned Manh Choh ore haul route between Tetlin and Kinross Fort Knox.
Brenna Schaake, external affairs supervisor for Kinross Fort Knox, said that the company will use normal size combination vehicles for the test run later this summer.
“Trial runs will be done with the trucks we are having built, the exact same trucks that then full operations will be using, the standard on highway Kenworth truck/trailer configuration.” Schaake said. “Our current schedule has a gradual ramp up that continues into second half of 2024.”
Schaake said the trucks will be empty to start with then progress to add cargo to validate operational data.
“These trials will help confirm our plans and help us identify any adaptations that need to be made,” Schaake said. “These runs will also be utilized by Black Gold Transport to help train drivers and familiarize them with the route,”
Production transportation depends on some key components, she said, including a scale facility at Manh Choh Mine, driver preparation and training, ore stockpiled for transport and the completion of the ore delivery site at Fort Knox.
“We just recently commenced with construction at the Manh Choh mine site and specific dates are subject to adjustment as construction proceeds,” Schaake said.
Once training is completed, the company will start low volume delivery and slowly ramp up to full operations.
“Currently, trailers are still being built along with the remaining trucks,” Schaake said. “Our current schedule has a gradual ramp up that continues into the second half of 2024.”
From there to here
The Manh Choh Mine, located near Tetlin on land owned by the Native Village of Tetlin, is a joint venture between Kinross and Contango Ore.
Kinross plans to start its full transportation schedule in the second half of 2024 using 95-foot long double trailer long combination vehicles. The proposed frequency would be about 60 trips per day from Tetlin to Fort Knox on 247 miles of public highway.
The route includes parts of the Alaska Highway, Richardson Highway and Steese Highway through or near Tok, Delta Junction, Salcha, North Pole and Fairbanks. Part of the Fairbanks route includes the Mitchell Expressway, Peger Road and Johansen Expressway.
Kinross selected Black Gold Transport, a new offshoot of North Pole-based Black Gold Express, as the contractor to haul the ore. Black Gold will be responsible for recruiting and training new truck drivers.
Company officials have to told local agencies that they plan to hire experienced drivers, who will undergo additional training on the vehicles before sending them on the route.
Additional safety features and programs, such as driver monitors, cab cameras and a staffed dispatch service will be implemented.
The Manh Choh joint venture planes to run for four to five years. Kinross projects it will generate up to 500 new direct jobs in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, along with and 200 new truck-related jobs, including 114 drivers.
The Alaska Department of Transportation plans to upgrade or replace five bridges along the route over the next several years in what it considers to be part of necessary overall improvements.
DOT announced in January 2022 it would construct a series of passing lanes on the Richardson Highway from Mile Post 266 to Mile Post 341 (from Delta Junction to Fairbanks) to improve road safety. Construction was originally slated to start this year, but faces delays, according to DOT Northern Region information officer John Perreault.
“There have been some permitting issues that caused some delays,” Perreault said. “We are still hoping to advertise the project this year. There might be some three or road clearings this year but no dirt turning is expected until next year.”
Perreault said the project’s scope has been scaled back due to budget constraints and terrain challenges. The original scope included 16 sites, but was later reduced to 10.
Currently, the project stands at six passing lanes ranging in length from two miles to just under a mile.
Two passing lanes along the Tanana River have been eliminated, he added.
“One of the challenges meant we would have to a tremendous amount of erosion control and fill material,” Perreault said. “It would have added an extra $5 million to $8 million per site.”
Highway concerns
Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways, the main group opposed to the ore haul plan, said Kinross should delay its trucking plan because necessary traffic plans haven’t been built.
“None of the new elements to the highway will be completed, including five replacement bridges and passing lanes,” said Barbara Schuhmann, ASAH’s spokesperson. “It’s going to break down the bridges and jeopardize our infrastructure.”
Schuhmann added ASAH and other safety advocates never had faith the passing lanes.
“They will not be long enough and there are concerns they might not be plowed during the winter, so they might be non-existent,” Schuhmann said.
A set of five bridges will be built out over several years as funding and scheduling allows, said Perreault.
“The bridges are lumped together because of where they are located, but they are all separate projects,” Perreault said. “We look at the timing of the projects along the corridors to make sure no undue delays for commercial, recreational or regular traffic are caused.”
Another concern, she said, involves the some 240 school bus stops along the 247-mile corridor.
“It’s going to take a long time for those trucks to stop, especially when it’s icy during the winter,” Schumann said. She added that Durham Student Services, the school bus contractor for Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, has not spoken with officials from Kinross or Black Gold.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin had addressed the topic during a presentation by Durham at a June 6 board of education meeting.
Melin said the district’s transportation office speaking with Kinross “as needed” but was still too early in the planning process to hold constant meetings with Kinross. Melin had added Durham would be brought into the discussions when bus route impacts became more concrete.