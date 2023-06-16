The Manh Choh project

Kinross Alaska will start a trial run of its planned Manh Choh ore haul route between Tetlin and Kinross Fort Knox.

Brenna Schaake, external affairs supervisor for Kinross Fort Knox, said that the company will use normal size combination vehicles for the test run later this summer.

