Kinross Alaska selected the Fairbanks-based trucking company Black Gold Express as its ore hauler for the Manh Choh gold mine project in Tetlin, which will start operations in mid-2024, according to Anna Atchison, the company’s external communications director.
Atchison announced the decision Monday at a Fairbanks City Council work session, saying Black Gold Express was selected “following an extensive search.”
The trucking company, Atchison said, formed a new division called Black Gold Transport, “for the sole purpose of safely moving rock on Alaska’s highways.”
“We chose Black Gold because we share values, including safety and a commitment to doing things right,” Atchison said. “The company has a sterling safety record, and we are beyond delighted to partner with a local company that focuses on hiring local people and has so many years of driving in Alaska’s extreme weather.”
The company operates in the Interior and on the North Slope, she added.
Updates to the
trucking plan
The work session served to hear information from both Kinross and the advocacy group Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways (ASAH), who oppose the mining company’s plan to haul ore on the state’s highways for up to five years once mining starts.
The council postponed a resolution opposing the haul plan, citing a need to hear more information from the Alaska Department of Transportation, Tetlin residents and Alaska Native organizations.
Kinross plans to haul the ore using custom-built 95-foot-long tractors pulling two side-dump trailers. The original estimate was up to 96 trips per day, with an average of around 60 trips per day, according to Tyler Bruce, the Manh Choh project’s transportation coordinator — in other words, a truck heading either direction every 10 to 15 minutes.
Truck traffic will increase by about 10%, Bruce said.
Bruce said Kinross will use a route that includes Peger Road but will be looking at a possible bypass at Squeak Gulch and “are in full engineering mode to see how to make that route possible.” He added it’s still an exploratory option at the moment.
“We would not be doing this if we did not think we could do it safely,” Bruce said. He added that drivers hired will be required to have experience driving tandem trailer trucks in Alaska, on top of additional training.
To combat driver fatigue, schedules will be broken down into route segments between Tetlin and Fort Knox.
“What we know is that no one can leave Manh Choh, go all the way to Fort Knox and back in one shift,” Bruce said. Around the clock dispatch and vehicle cabin cameras will also be utilized.
Atchison and Bruce noted the hauling option remains the only economically feasible option; building an onsite mill in Tetlin would cost millions in permitting and construction fees.
The Manh Choh mine, Atchison added, will create hundreds of new jobs in both Fairbanks and Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, open up new economic opportunities for the Native Village of Tetlin and inject millions more dollars into the regional economy.
Continued opposition
Gary Wilken, a Fairbanks resident and former state senator, spoke on behalf of ASAH and continued to voice opposition to the ore hauling plan while reiterating that the organization “isn’t against mining.”
Wilken said the “silence by the developer has been deafening and frustrating,” adding that Monday’s announcement was the first time the group heard about the trucking contractor.
“This haul plan is as enormous as it is unprecedented,” Wilken said.
Wilken said ASAH’s concerns revolve chiefly around safety, in addition to the impact the increased heavy traffic would have on the Interior’s public roads.
Wilken said safety issues include about 180 bus stops along the proposed route, though Bruce said Kinross continues to engage with school districts. Then there are military convoys in the winter months and RVs in the summer.
He added that the transportation plan sets a new standard, as Kinross Alaska plans to explore a 300-mile radius for future mining projects.
Atchison, during her testimony, didn’t discount exploratory efforts.
“We’re miners, it’s what we do, but this is not Fort Knox, nor will it ever be,” she said.
Another concern was the potential impact the increased traffic will have on air quality in the borough’s non-attainment area. Bruce said additional trucks would contribute to less than 0.25% increase in PM2.5 levels, though Wilken added it would be unhealthy to have so many trucks and vehicles idling at a stop light.
Council deliberations,
public testimony
Several local residents spoke up during public comments, both in opposition to and in support of the transportation plan.
Some said allowing the increased number of trucks would compete with or deter tourism — or that the project should remain in Tetlin. Residents supporting Kinross said a resolution just sends the wrong message or promotes an anti-business sentiment.
Jomo Stewart, president of the Fairbanks Economic Development Corp., said the council should delay any vote until a DOT-initiated independent corridor analysis concludes.
“To have the best information available when considering this resolution, you should await the results of that enterprise,” Stewart said.
Stewart added he has his personal concerns about increased truck traffic but added that “as we look at strategic opportunities, this could be very good for our community in the future if we could get to a yes.”
“I would encourage the parties to take a step back and see if they can work together more fruitfully,” Stewart said.
The council, during its regular meeting, agreed to postpone the opposition resolution with a motion from its sponsor Valerie Therrien. Therrien expressed a desire to hear additional information from the Department of Transportation, Tetlin officials and Alaska Native groups.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth agreed about needing additional conversation.
“This isn’t a black and white issue … I think we need to be fully educated before we make a final decision,” he said. “There is a lot of good that could come from the his project, but also a lot of concerns.”