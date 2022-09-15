The Manh Choh project

The Manh Choh project’s base of operations is seen off the Alaska Highway near Tok.

Kinross Alaska selected the Fairbanks-based trucking company Black Gold Express as its ore hauler for the Manh Choh gold mine project in Tetlin, which will start operations in mid-2024, according to Anna Atchison, the company’s external communications director.

Atchison announced the decision Monday at a Fairbanks City Council work session, saying Black Gold Express was selected “following an extensive search.”

