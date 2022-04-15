An initiative launched a decade ago to create an Indigenous Studies Center received a major boost Tuesday with a $1 million donation from Kinross Alaska to the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
According to a UAF news release, the donation will fund the schematic designs and bid specifications needed for the Troth Yeddha’ Indigenous Studies Center, a planned 34,000-square-foot facility.
“This is much more than a building. It is a space and a tangible symbol of honoring and valuing Alaska’s first people,” Anna Atchison, external affairs director for Kinross Alaska, said in the news release. “This facility will help to shape and strengthen the future of Alaska Native students by creating a much-needed space for the current and planned growth of Indigenous programming at UAF.”
Kinross Alaska approached UAF about a partnership to help advance the Troth Yeddha’ Initiative, which was launched a decade ago with the goal to raise $40 million toward constructing the center.
The donation is part of Kinross Alaska’s commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Fort Knox mine, which was celebrated in December.
Atchison told the News-Miner Wednesday that it wasn’t a question of contributing to the university.
“We have a strong connection to a university that in turn has a strong connection to the community,” Atchison said. “This donation is also a way of recognizing thousands of years of history and culture for the Alaska Native peoples.”
According to the release, the center would be built on the Troth Yeddha’ Park site on the UAF campus. Once built, the center would become UAF’s administrative hub for its College of Rural and Community Development. The college includes programs such as Alaska Native Language Center, Department of Alaska Native Studies and Rural Development, and the Center for Cross-Cultural Studies.
“This important project will position UAF as a global leader in Indigenous STEM science and innovation that will benefit our community, state and nation,” said Charlene Stern, UAF’s vice chancellor for rural, community and Native education. “This gift demonstrates Kinross’ commitment to the vision for Alaska Native and Indigenous programs that will help to meet Alaska’s workforce needs now and into the future.”
It would also help expand support services for Indigenous student success from pre-college graduate research levels.
Stern told the News-Miner Wednesday the center is still in the early stages of planning.
“We have a conceptual design and now moving for a full design, which is the next phase,” Stern said.
Beside Kinross Alaska’s donation, the Troth Yeddha’ Initiative has received over $1.7 million in support. The Kinross donation puts the level at $2.7 million.
Major donors who have contributed at least $25,000 include Doyon, Limited, Chugach Alaska Corporation, Alyeska Pipeline Service Company, Tanana Chiefs Conference, UAF Alumni Association, Brian Rogers and Sherry Modrow, and several others.
“We deeply appreciate Kinross Alaska’s generous donation and support to the Troth Yeddha’ Initiative,” Aaron M. Schutt, Doyon, Limited president and CEO, and chairman of the Troth Yeddha’ Legacy Committee, said in the release. “The Indigenous Studies Center will be a place rich in culture, knowledge and healing for our future leaders of Alaska.”
UAF launched the Troth Yeddha’ Initiative “when university and Indigenous leaders dedicated Troth Yeddha’ Park, located between the Reichardt Building and the University of Alaska Museum of the North on UAF’s West Ridge.”
The ridge UAF sits on what was recognized in 2012 by the UA Board of Regents and the U.S. Board on Geographic Names as Troth Yeddha’. It means “Indian potato ridge” and refers to a plant with edible roots, a traditional food among Alaska Natives.