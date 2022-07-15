Kinross Alaska made the rounds in four local interior communities this week as it continues to highlight and provide updates on the planned Manh Choh gold mine project in 2024.
The events, one part barbecue and one part community engagement, connected local residents in Fox, Delta Junction, Tok and Salcha with Kinross employees, said Anna Atchison, Kinross Alaska’s director of external affairs.
The Manh Choh mine project, 70% owned by Kinross and 30% by Contango Ore, plans to start gold mining operations in late 2024, pending permit and final feasibility plan. Kinross officials have said the mining operations will last four to five years before initiating reclamation efforts.
The mine would produce between 600,000 and 650,000 ounces of gold based on a four-year operation period, according to a June 28 news release and presentation.
It would also create between 400 and 600 direct jobs and hundreds more contract jobs; it would also inject an estimated $1 billion into the regional economy between 2024 and 2028.
Residents’ biggest concern with the project remains how Kinross plans to transport the ore. Kinross, through a contractor, plans to truck the ore to Kinross Fort Knox north of Fairbanks on 247 miles of public roadways 24 hours a day for five years. The semi-truck and double covered side-dump trailers would be a minimum of 95-feet long, contributing up to 96 roundtrips per day.
Salcha resident Bill Stock said he was adamantly opposed to the transportation plan.
“I don’t like the idea of all those trucks on the roads around the clock,” Stock said. “The roads are bad enough in the winter without all the added traffic.”
Stock commutes 70 miles round trip a day on average. He also has concerns about the safety implications, including potential impact on children.
The Alaska Department of Transportation plans to install passing lanes on the Richardson Highway in 2023, a year ahead of Kinross’ planned start time, but Stock said it won’t help.
Stock said he’s not against the mine itself, “but they should process it on site.” If Kinross wants to transport the refined product, it wouldn’t be as much of an issue.
“There’s going to be a lot of problems,” he said.
Local resident John Smith, on the other hand, sees it as a solid benefit to the region.
“I see a lot of potential for it,” Smith said. “It potentially brings skilled truck drivers to the area and helps that industry.”
Smith added he believes Kinross will be successful in keeping a safe record, adding that modern trucks have monitors and governors to increase safety.
Atchison, of Kinross Alaska, said Kinross is still searching for a contractor for the truck hauling process but provided few details beyond that vacancy being open to all qualified venders.
She added it will likely “be one of the largest and most important contracts Kinross will have.”
Atchison said that the DOT has established an independent technical advisory committee with at least 20 stakeholder groups and will hire a contractor to conduct a corridor analysis.
“There’s no doubt we need to develop the natural resources of this state, but do so in a safe and responsible manner,” Atchison said. “Safety is Kinross’ top priority.”
The technical advisory committee, established in May, has met twice and is facilitated by Anchorage-based firm CRW Engineering, aiming to represent local, state and federal government, business, transportation, safety and mining interests.
CRW is also developing the competitive sealed bid proposal to select a contractor who will conduct the corridor analysis, said DOT Northern Region spokesperson Kaitlin Wiliams.
Williams added the corridor analysis doesn’t just focus on the Tetlin-Fort Knox haul route.
“The plan will take a broader view of corridor traffic impacts, including impacts on air quality issues, land use issues and issues with routes and potential bottlenecks, along with other issues raised by the stakeholder committee,” Williams said.
While the bid hasn’t been released yet, DOT has an optimistic timeline.
“We are hoping to have an accelerated timeline that will have the work completed by Spring 2023,” Williams said.
CRW will remain engaged in the process, she added, including facilitating the advisory meeting to ensure it remains an independent body.
“However, the independent contractor will initiate a wider public involvement plan beyond the stakeholder advisory committee to capture community concerns,” Williams said.