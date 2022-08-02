Results from a feasibility report officially greenlighted the Manh Choh gold mining project near Tetlin, according to news releases from Kinross Gold and Contango Ore.
Both companies are involved in a joint venture on the mine, with Kinross owning 70% of the claims and set to process the ore after operations start in late 2024.
“At Manh Choh in Alaska, we completed a feasibility study ahead of schedule and are proceeding with a project that we expect will add approximately 640,000 lower-cost gold ounces to our production profile over its life in one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions,” said J. Paul Rollinson, Kinross Gold President/CEO during a July announcement on its second-quarter results.
According to the Contango news release, the feasibility report details “a plan to batch process the high grade [approximately 8 grams per metric ton of ore] Manh Choh ore through Kinross’ Fort Knox mill.
The mine is expected to produce a million gold-equivalent ounces over four and a half years. The joint venture expects the Manh Choh mine to produce higher-quality gold.
The development plan’s capital expenditures will be approximately $182 million, including $30 million to purchase the highway ore transport fleet, according to the Kinross news release.
Kinross has also decided to move forward with the preliminary work, including construction prep work and work camp refurbishments.
Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Contango’s president/CEO, said the progress has been due to Kinross Alaska’s relationship with the Native Village of Tetlin.
“They worked closely with the Tetlin tribe to develop a strong working relationship, which Kinross continues today,” Van Nieuwenhuyse said. “To see construction activities start at Manh Choh is truly an accomplishment.”
Kinross plans to haul the gold ore mined at Manh Choh on Alaska public roads 247 miles to Fort Knox.
Kinross has stated the tractor-trailers will be purpose-built and total 95 feet in length, “similar to double fuel and double cargo trailers currently used in Alaska.” The trucks are expected to run up to 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at a rate of up to 96 round trips per day.
The trucking plan has generated significant concern among local residents and nonprofits. Concerns range from the safety of driving vehicles on roads that have bus stops, impacts to the state’s highways and roadways, increase in traffic and impact on air quality, as well as a lack of transparency about what the trucking plan will look like.
The Alaska Department of Transportation has established an independent advisory technical committee of stakeholders to study the Richardson Highway corridor between Tetlin and Fort Knox, and the department will award a corridor analysis study to a third-party consultant.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.