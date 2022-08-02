The Manh Choh project

The Manh Choh project’s base of operations is seen off the Alaska Highway near Tok. Contango Ore

 Contango Ore

Results from a feasibility report officially greenlighted the Manh Choh gold mining project near Tetlin, according to news releases from Kinross Gold and Contango Ore.

Both companies are involved in a joint venture on the mine, with Kinross owning 70% of the claims and set to process the ore after operations start in late 2024.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you