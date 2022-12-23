Juul

Juul Labs Inc. has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to resolve about 10,000 lawsuits targeting the e-cigarette maker as a major cause of a U.S. youth-vaping epidemic. 

 Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/TNS

The Alaska Department of Health is offering free programs for better health through Fresh Start, a new campaign launched this December to connect adult Alaskans with free programs to improve habits and achieve health-related goals.

Two thirds of Alaskan adults live with at least one chronic disease, Ann Potempa, a communications specialist for the Department of Health, said. These programs help prevent and manage those diseases, she said.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com