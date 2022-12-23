The Alaska Department of Health is offering free programs for better health through Fresh Start, a new campaign launched this December to connect adult Alaskans with free programs to improve habits and achieve health-related goals.
Two thirds of Alaskan adults live with at least one chronic disease, Ann Potempa, a communications specialist for the Department of Health, said. These programs help prevent and manage those diseases, she said.
If you’re thinking about new years resolutions or goals, there’s a good chance that one of these programs is a great match for that goal, Potempa said. Programs include losing weight, preventing diabetes, lowering blood sugar, lowering blood pressure, quitting smoking, vaping or chewing tobacco, and being active with your family.
Each program offers long-term support with a personal coach both online and over the phone so all Alaskans can access these programs, Potempa said.
