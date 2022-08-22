Kiana Carlson of Cantwell shared big news with her family recently.
She wanted to tell them all at once, so she launched a group telephone call to her mom Susan in Hawaii, dad Vernon in Alaska, and brother Tvetne in California. She announced that she was one of 17 people nationwide appointed to a federal advisory group that will help identify and recommend changes to derogatory names used for places around the country.
The Alaska Native is a 22-year-old law school student at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, in her second year of study. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland officially appointed her to the Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names.
“I think it’s important work,” said Carlson, who may be among the youngest, if not the youngest, committee member. Other members include individuals representing tribes and tribal organizations, Native Hawaiian organizations and the public, as well as those who have expertise in fields including civil rights, history, geography and anthropology.
Four ex-officio members of the committee represent the departments of the Interior, Agriculture, Defense and Commerce.
Carlson was nominated by the Native Village of Cantwell and received strong support from her employer, Denali National Park, where she has worked seasonally since 2016.
“While her official title is museum tech, she assists on a number of cultural resource projects including archeology surveys and testing and oral history interviews,” according to Phoebe Gilbert, the park’s cultural resources program manager.
“It’s starting to hit me a little bit more each time (I thinks of it),” Carlson said. “This is really important.”
That is why she is excited about participating.
“I wanted to be part of the committee because I wanted to help share and hopefully correct the history of place names that surround us day to day,” Carlson said. “Many people, including me at times, are unaware that the names of places and things are derogatory or racist. There are many examples of places that have blatantly offensive names, like ‘squaw’ or ‘savage.’ But many other names aren’t as obvious but equally derogatory or racist in nature that need to be spotlighted and hopefully changed.”
She pointed out the community formerly known as Barrow is now known as Utqiagvik, the traditional Inupiaq name. In Cantwell, a place called Squaw Creek was changed to Tsaani Creek, the Athabascan (AHTNA) word for bear.
The name of a place matters, Kiana Carlson said.
“A lot of people are way more receptive to a name change when they know a lot more history,” she said.
Some may not realize a name is racist or that the place is “named after someone who did something really bad.” Or it can be a derogatory term that is out of style with the times. She intends to include tribal opinions in this important work, she said.
Her family was delighted with her announcement.
“Mom did that little woohoo thing that she does,” Carlson said, after she broke the news.
“We are so proud of her,” mom Susan Carlson said. “I know we have encouraged her to follow her dreams, to do what resonates with her. I often tell her that what you love to do, what comes naturally to you is your gift to the world. If you are excited about it and you want to know more about it, then you know you are on the right track.”
Kiana Carlson has always embraced her home community of Cantwell.
“In fact,” her mother said, “when she was young, Vernon and I would have to take turns going to town, in Fairbanks, to get groceries because she never wanted to leave her beautiful world of Cantwell. She has always loved spending time in the woods around here hiking, skiing and learning everything she could about her culture, community and her family.”
Kiana Carlson earned a bachelors degree in history from the University of Alaska Anchorage. She has been passionate about history since childhood.
“She has loved history ever since she was young,” her mother said. “In fact, our local librarian would make sure Kiana knew about the newly retired and out-of-circulation history books so she could add them to her collection.”
“She definitely has done her homework,” said her dad, Vernon Carlson.
That includes reading all the books in his personal library “of all things from Cantwell to Valdez Creek.”
All of Kiana Carlson’s K-12 schooling happened at tiny Cantwell School.
“Her teachers and mentors made her who she is today,” her mother said. “Her life changing event was participating in an archeology field experience that was a partnership between the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Denali Borough School District and Denali National Park. Life changing.”
Her dad Vernon Carlson is her number one mentor.
The young law student agrees that she loves Cantwell. She enrolled in Mitchell Hamline School of Law because of outreach from the law school’s Native American Law and Sovereignty Institute. The director of the institute, Professor Angelique EagleWoman, said, “Through her love of her homelands, culture and history, Kiana’s voice will bring forward positive change uplifting Native peoples and lands.”
Carlson is currently building her own log cabin in Cantwell.
But she also loves to travel and loved studying abroad in Scotland, and visiting both England and Portugal. Throughout her college schooling, she came back to Cantwell at every opportunity.
“When I moved back last winter, that’s when it really clicked,” she said. “This is the place I want to be.”