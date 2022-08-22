Kiana Carlson of Cantwell shared big news with her family recently.

She wanted to tell them all at once, so she launched a group telephone call to her mom Susan in Hawaii, dad Vernon in Alaska, and brother Tvetne in California. She announced that she was one of 17 people nationwide appointed to a federal advisory group that will help identify and recommend changes to derogatory names used for places around the country.

