U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, a conservative Republican challenging incumbent Lisa Murkowski, spoke at the Alaska Interior Republicans lunch on Friday. Tshibaka, who describes herself as “conservative, pro-life and pro-second amendment,” discussed her background, agenda, and challenges facing Alaska.
She began with an overview of her personal and professional history along with a tutorial on how to pronounce her last name (“like the Star Wars character [Chewbacca]”). Born and raised in Alaska, Tshibaka explained she faced adversities such as poverty and bullying, but Alaskans had helped her through. “I ... had a lot of Alaskans who fought for me, and they helped me become the person I am today,” she said. Such support reinforced her conservative and Christian beliefs, she said.
Tshibaka then discussed her career past, emphasizing her history of “holding insiders accountable and standing up for underdogs.” While she acknowledged that she worked in government (including in the U.S. Department of Justice, the Office of National Intelligence and for the Federal Trade Commission), Tshibaka drew upon her lower-class Alaskan background to portray herself as a political outsider. She said she worked in government to investigate and hold accountable governmental agencies and workers. Most recently, Tshibaka was Alaska Department of Administration Commissioner, but resigned earlier this year to run for Senate.
She also listed her central concerns with the state: the economy, public safety, education are all areas where Alaska struggles. Moreover, Tshibaka added, Alaska is “under attack” by the Biden Administration, which wants to turn the state into a “national park playground.” Tshibaka compared the agenda of the “D.C. insiders” to bullying she experienced as a child, and said now is the time for Alaskans to fight back and turn the state around.
Part of the problem, Tshibaka told the audience, is Murkowski, whom she believes is not doing enough to stand up for the state. “Lisa has become more like the D.C. insiders than us,” said Tshibaka, adding that Murkowski is voting with “...radical liberals who are hurting our state.” Tshibaka said she was inspired to run for Senate because Alaskans once fought for her and now “I have an opportunity to fight for Alaska.”
She describes her agenda as “common sense.” Key goals include reviving the economy by opening Alaska up to new lines of business as well as expanding existing ones and decreasing regulations. Tshibaka also wants to reclaim rights she believes are under attack, particularly second amendment and land rights.
Tshibaka closed with a call for support in the form of volunteers, connections, donations and votes. “This race really isn’t about me, the fact is this race really isn’t about Lisa. This race is really about us...” She concluded by saying, “it’s time to take our seat back, it’s time to take our state back, and the way we’re going to do it is together.”
