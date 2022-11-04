After Todd Haskins expanded the floor space at his dental practice last year, he wanted to bring in new business and promote oral health in a distinctive way.
“I wanted it to be big. I wanted it to be a selling point for people,” he said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
After Todd Haskins expanded the floor space at his dental practice last year, he wanted to bring in new business and promote oral health in a distinctive way.
“I wanted it to be big. I wanted it to be a selling point for people,” he said.
So he decided to give away a white 2020 Chevy Equinox to a lucky patient whose name was entered into a drawing. That drawing happens next month.
To qualify to enter, you must be a patient at Fairbanks Family Dental Care and complete a routine cleaning and checkup.
Eligible patients started entering their names in June of 2021. The deadline to enter is Nov. 30, 2022. The contest has over 1,000 entries so far.
This isn’t the first time that Haskins has hosted a giveaway to patients as a reward for good oral health.
Other times, the dentist has given away an electric toothbrush or a weekend package at Chena Hot Springs Resort, he said.
The Equinox has around 50,000 miles, one previous owner and a clean title, according to Haskins.
The vehicle is currently in use for dental practice business. Staff jokingly named it the tooth mobile.
The winning patient must be current with his or her twice annual checkups, Haskins said.
Fairbanks Family Dental Care, located in the Chena Pump Plaza, will announce the winner of the sport utility vehicle on its website and on social media after the name is drawn sometime in December, Haskins said.
The dentist has been practicing in Fairbanks since 2015 and took over Fairbanks Family Dental Care a few years ago.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.