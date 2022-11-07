Katrina Handler, a Washington state native, is a dog musher and photographer whose family has a love of the outdoors. A weekend family camping trip was a big part of her growing up.
“I could see myself living here,” she told her mom when she visited Southeast Alaska as a child. Years later, that’s what happened when she moved to Alaska in 2016. She’s spent the past five years at Trail Breaker Kennel in Fairbanks running dogs and working on her photography.
She found that Seattle was overpopulated and gentrified, so she came to Alaska looking for fewer people and more wilderness.
She knew it was time to leave Washington when she completed the National Parks Centennial in which she finished 100 hikes in one year.
She said she loved that people wanted to get outdoors but was disappointed at the trash on the trails or that people were only getting outdoors for the Instagram photo and not the experience.
Katrina said she was taught at a young age to do what makes you happy and what you love, and that turned out to be dog mushing.
“I got the opportunity to dog mush and I never said no,” she said.
Her mom is allergic to dogs, so now she’s making up for lost time with her four Alaska huskies. One is from the first kennel she worked at in Cantwell and the other three are from one litter at Trail Breaker Kennel. With her hiking and mountaineering experience, she knew she had the grit to work at a kennel, Katrina said.
If you get in a car and there’s a brick on the gas and you only have control of the brake and the steering, that’s the power of a dog team, she said, especially on a winter highway like the Tanana River.
“We can go from the Chena River to the Tanana River to Nome without even crossing a dirt road,” she said. She said mushing has taught her to go with the flow and keep moving forward. She also plans on running the Yukon Quest 800 race in February.
Besides mushing, she’s also picking up the camera and working on her photography. Katrina learned how to take photos on her dad’s manual camera when she was 15. In Fairbanks, she’s found her photography is too conceptual for journalistic photography and not conceptual enough for the artistic community.
Katrina said she’s always been obsessed with animals but couldn’t seem to put the camera down. She took a photography class in high school and fell in love with the process of printing and developing film. She attended Cornish College of the Arts where she got a Bachelors of Fine Art with a concentration in wildlife photography. She discovered her style of multiple exposure photography when she made a mistake on a manual camera her senior year.
Her photos capture how animals move.
“With how the environment is going right now, these [animals] will turn into only memories,” she said.
Katrina hopes for her art to challenge people to play, really look at the subject of the photo, and question what they originally thought.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com