Karen Melin departs as chief school administrator for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District

After two years of steering the helm of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, Karen Melin is winding down her tenure as chief school administrator and Luke Meinert takes over as superintendent.

Melin was hired as the district’s interim administrator in 2021 after Karen Gaborik retired as superintendent. In her two years, she described her tenure as challenging and sometimes hard.

