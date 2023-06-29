After two years of steering the helm of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, Karen Melin is winding down her tenure as chief school administrator and Luke Meinert takes over as superintendent.
Melin was hired as the district’s interim administrator in 2021 after Karen Gaborik retired as superintendent. In her two years, she described her tenure as challenging and sometimes hard.
“But everything that is hard and challenging is not bad,” Melin said. “Some hard things are good, so even though there were some things that were difficult and challenging, some good things have happened.”
Melin oversaw the district through a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic after the initial wave in 2020 forced schools to move to remote teaching.
“We thought it was gone and then as we started back, there was a resurgence … so that made things a little more difficult in the middle of our work to look at our building capacity and how to address our loss of students and negotiate with all three of our bargaining units,” Melin said.
Melin said her goals after leaving the district don’t include retirement from a career in public education.
“I will be shifting directions and take some time to do something different,” Melin said. “A lot of my career has been in public education in a variety of different capacities from the classroom to the state.”
She said despite the resurgence, the district achieved its goals to examine building capacity, move the Fairbanks schools’ sixth grade to middle school and establish the Nordale Education Center.
The middle school alignment, she said, was a particularly positive change, Melin said, especially since North Pole Middle School had adopted the model nearly 20 years ago.
Melin noted the largest challenge has been the budget.
“That singular challenge has challenged so many other things, including our negotiations with our unions and our building capacity,” Melin said. These have prompted tough cuts such as closing down three elementary schools and contract negotiations with the Fairbanks Education Association and Education Support Staff Association.
“The budget is the big thing that is looming over everything,” Melin said. “It’s a roller coaster ride that I don’t see changing anytime soon.”
Despite the challenges with Covid-19 and budget, she said students returned to school, bolstering the ranks following a sharp drop during the pandemic.
“Even with the resurgence of Covid, our enrollment went back up pretty dramatically over the last couple years,” Melin said.
Another positive from the pandemic, she said, was BEST Homesechool’s sharp increase in population. Prior to the pandemic, enrollment averaged around 350 students in a good year.
“As of the end of the school year, we had about 900 students enrolled in BEST,” Melin said. “Folks found that there were choices and parents who wanted choices chose to homeschool their students with BEST.”
Melin said the district leveraged the closure of Nordale Elementary in 2022 by turning it into an educational resource hub for several programs, including BEST Homeschool and SMART (Students Making A Right Turn), the district’s secondary school program for students facing long-term suspension or expulsion.
“It has been a very positive move for the SMART program,” Melin said. “Students and staff alike have noted the positive opportunities there that just don’t happen in a downtown building.”
Nordale, she said, as a whole offers spaces for study, exercise via use of the building’s gym and a dedicated library space and places for homeschool clusters to participate in group study and activities.
Melin said that while the district faces similar recruiting challenges as other districts, FNSBSD fares better in the state compared to other schools based on retirement and resignation data.
“We’re pretty flat and haven’t seen a big increase in retirements and resignations,” Melin said. She added some bubbles exist, such during the first year of the pandemic, but have been balanced by an influx of new hires.
“We are nearly unique in that when we talk about resignations and teachers turnover, we have built in turnover because of our military installations, teachers who are military spouses leave with their families,” Melin said. But when new families move in, many of the military spouses are teachers.
“We are always going to be challenged recruiting, especially for special education positions, but we are a pretty desirable location in Alaska,” Melin said.
Some upcoming requirements under the Alaska Reads Act, the state’s new K-3 literacy requirement, will present additional boxes to check, but Melin said FNSBSD stands prepared.
“We had already been setting ourselves up for a focus on K-12 literacy, so I think the Reads Act will work in our favor,” Melin said. “I am really excited to see what happens next year when we start implementing some of the framework.”
A career educator, Melin observed the learning loss created by the pandemic requires years to overcome.
“The kind of disruption that happened over those two years isn’t something you will fix in one or two years,” Melin said. “You had children coming in who missed their kindergarten or first grade year in a classroom and they’re never going to get those back. They are starting third grade with none of the skills of socializing or learning to navigate school.”
But she’s optimistic that the district has made great strides in helping to address those issues.
Melin reflected on her favorite moments as chief school administrator, including the first day of the school year.
“When I was at Denali Elementary watching the kids coming in all excited and teachers greeting students, that’s always been my favorite thing,” Melin said.
She added she enjoyed visiting after school programs, including those at Anne Wien Elementary, which she described as a well-oiled machine.
“Students were happy and the conversations and engagement they had were a high point,” Melin said. Another memory, she said, was the first day of middle school under the new sixth-through-eighth grade model.
Melin said her expectation is that the district will stay the course for educational choice and for embracing different pathways to learning.
“The world has changed and we have to offer pathways to graduation and other ways for students to achieve goals,” Melin said. “We have our career technical education and other options that will be valuable.”