Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran testified before a Fairbanks jury on Tuesday, detailing the events that took place before the fatal shooting of his half-sister. It was the last day of testimony as the state and defense rested their cases, turning the trial over to the jury.
Kameroff-Akaran is charged with the first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Jasmine States. Kameroff-Akaran testified that he, States, and States’ boyfriend Cody White consumed lines of methamphetamine, shared a bottle of Tito’s vodka and smoked dabs — concentrated cannabis — on Jan. 29, 2018. The three went to Chena Hot Springs and shot Kameroff-Akaran’s .45 caliber pistol and White’s 12 gauge shotgun and AR-15 off the road while driving, he said.
Kameroff-Akaran said he remembered saying something like “What would happen if a gun went off” while he was unloading his pistol on Jan. 30. He accidentally fired the gun, he said, which shot his half sister in the face.
“I went into a panic, and I didn’t know what to do, so I just started running,” Kameroff-Akaran testified. He said that he did not call 911 or help his sister but instead fled the scene. He said that he threw the gun in an alleyway because he did not want to be caught with a gun.
Kameroff-Akaran testified that the worst day of his life was Jan. 30, 2018, as he cried, saying he misses his sister and did not intend to kill her.
He said he told the truth about consuming methamphetamine, alcohol and cannabis, and fleeing the scene even though it did not put his case in the best light.
The defense rested, leading to attorneys presenting closing arguments.
Prosecutor Andrew Baldock told the jury that the testimony of the eyewitness, Cody White, was that he observed the defendant fire a round at Jasmine States’ head and try to kill him next.
“The defendant leaves the scene while Jasmine is bleeding on the floor, still alive and dying, and he does nothing,” Baldock told the jury. That is powerful evidence of an intent to kill, he said. Baldock said that the defendant himself indicated on the stand that this was extremely reckless.
Public defender Gary Soberay attempted to discredit the state’s eyewitness and said White shaded his testimony to prevent painting himself in a negative light. White said he was chased to the end of the alleyway by Kameroff-Akaran, yet no videos show him being chased to the end of the alley. White said he was getting ready to move, but in the dozens of photos taken by the state, no boxes in the house were packed. When showing a photo of the full sink of dirty dishes, Soberay told jurors, “This looks like a guy that’s too busy doing meth to clean his own house.”
Kameroff-Akaran accepts the responsibility of his conduct and everything he said is credible, but it doesn’t show his intent to kill, Soberay told jurors. He argued for jurors to reach a verdict of criminally negligent homicide, where Kameroff-Akaran deviated from what a reasonable person would do under normal circumstances.
The jury began deliberations Wednesday morning.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com