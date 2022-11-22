Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran

Haley Lehman/News-Miner

Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran, right, points to a bag of drugs in a state’s evidence exhibit before a Fairbanks jury alongside his attorney, Gary Soberay, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 Haley Lehman/News-Miner

Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran testified before a Fairbanks jury on Tuesday, detailing the events that took place before the fatal shooting of his half-sister. It was the last day of testimony as the state and defense rested their cases, turning the trial over to the jury.

Kameroff-Akaran is charged with the first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Jasmine States. Kameroff-Akaran testified that he, States, and States’ boyfriend Cody White consumed lines of methamphetamine, shared a bottle of Tito’s vodka and smoked dabs — concentrated cannabis — on Jan. 29, 2018. The three went to Chena Hot Springs and shot Kameroff-Akaran’s .45 caliber pistol and White’s 12 gauge shotgun and AR-15 off the road while driving, he said.

