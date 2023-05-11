A Fairbanks judge sentenced a Kaltag man to 25 years Tuesday for sexual assault and assault.
Tyson Len Kriska, 32, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to second-degree sexual assault, reduced down from charges of first-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault and a parole violation.
On May 30, 2019, Kriska had been drinking and became angry with a woman when she hid the rest of his alcohol, according to court documents. He punched her at least 10 times as she lay down on a bed. He pulled her head by her hair and told her he was going to snap her neck. He raped the woman and strangled her, breaking her jaw.
Amy Welch represented Kriska, and Assistant District Attorney Wendy Schrank represented the state.
The victim said she suffered emotionally, physically and mentally. “I just want to move on and know where he’s at,” she said.
Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Brent Bennett accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Kriska to 30 years with 10 suspended and 10 years of probation for sexual assault and five years flat consecutive for assault. Kriska is required to register as a sex offender in Alaska for 15 years following his probation.
Bennett said that the allegations in this case were horrific, brutal, violent and traumatic.
“There’s no way to adequately describe the terror that was inflicted by your actions,” he told Kriska. “You changed [the victim’s] life forever and in doing so, you committed a crime that has just about the highest levels of community condemnation in this community.”
Kriska thanked the court for giving him another chance at life and said that he “can’t wait to get this time over with.”
