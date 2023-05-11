In court

Dreamstime

 Dreamstime

A Fairbanks judge sentenced a Kaltag man to 25 years Tuesday for sexual assault and assault.

Tyson Len Kriska, 32, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to second-degree sexual assault, reduced down from charges of first-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault and a parole violation.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.