A Kaltag man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to raping a teenage girl at her Kaltag home in August 2021.

Tyler Saunders pleaded guilty to felony first-degree attempted sexual assault, a reduced charge from felony first-degree sexual assault. The state dismissed charges of felony second-degree assault, felony second-degree sexual assault, and felony third-degree assault.

