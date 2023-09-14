A Kaltag man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to raping a teenage girl at her Kaltag home in August 2021.
Tyler Saunders pleaded guilty to felony first-degree attempted sexual assault, a reduced charge from felony first-degree sexual assault. The state dismissed charges of felony second-degree assault, felony second-degree sexual assault, and felony third-degree assault.
Assistant Public Defender Justin Racette represented Saunders, and Assistant District Attorney Alice Curci represented the state.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the Fourth Judicial District, Saunders and a 16-year-old drank vodka together in various places through Kaltag on Aug. 29, 2021. Saunders gave her the alcohol and encouraged the girl to drink to the point of intoxication, the complaint stated.
The complaint stated that Saunders and the 16-year-old ended up back at her home where Saunders went into the girl’s bedroom and raped her. The girl told Alaska State Troopers that he put his hand over her mouth so she couldn’t breathe or call for help, and that she lost consciousness towards the end of the assault.
Alaska State Troopers travelled to Kaltag to arrest Saunders on Aug. 30, 2021. While troopers knocked on Saunders’ door, Saunders shot himself in the head. He said “I couldn’t go back to jail,” and “I tried to change my ways but I couldn’t,” the complaint stated. Saunders survived as was airlifted to Anchorage for further treatment.
Saunders was previously convicted of felony third-degree sexual assault in March, 2021, in connection with an incident on Dec. 3, 2018.
Superior Court Judge Brent Bennett accepted the plea agreement. Saunders will be sentenced to 30 years with 15 years suspended at his sentencing hearing on Jan. 9, 2024.
