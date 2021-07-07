Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of a North Pole man accused of stabbing and decapitating his mother in 2017.
Travis James Reed, 37, was reportedly high on methamphetamine and off his medication when he was arrested in connection with the death of 59-year-old Vivian Osborne.
Reed is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of misconduct with a corpse.
Prospective jurors gathered in Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple’s courtroom Tuesday morning and were asked questions about their backgrounds and whether they believe they can be fair and impartial in the trial. Those who answered no were asked to state their reasons for dismissal to the courtroom. As of mid-day Tuesday, two men and one woman had been selected as jurors for the upcoming trial.
Jury selection will resume today from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and opening arguments are expected to begin Friday. The final jury will consist of 12 jurors and two alternates.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.
