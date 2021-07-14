A Fairbanks jury found Travis Reed, 37, guilty of charges of first-degree murder and misconduct involving a corpse in connection with the death of his mother, Vivian Osborne. The verdict was read Wednesday morning after one day of deliberations.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple set a sentencing hearing for Dec. 27. Reed faces up to 99 years in prison on the murder charge, which is an unclassified felony. Misconduct involving a corpse is a misdemeanor.
Reed was found naked with blood on his feet and scratches on his body in a locked bedroom at his mother’s North Pole home in late November 2017 after a family member requested a welfare check. Alaska State Troopers found Osborne’s mutilated body in the living room. Reed, who has a history of mental illness and drug abuse, told authorities that he had killed a werewolf.
Numerous witnesses testified for the prosecution describing the disturbing scene they found at Loon Lane. There was blood in various areas of the home, including the living room ceiling, and two blood-soaked knives. Osborne was bludgeoned, decapitated, scalped and stabbed throughout her torso, according to testimony by the medical examiner.
Authorities found Reed’s DNA under her fingernails and said that Osborne had been searching for a treatment center for her son in the days before she died.
Reed confessed to troopers that he killed Osborne, telling them that he was the “father of creation” and that Osborne was the devil. The 59-year-old, who owned a fiber mill, had been her son’s third-party custodian in connection with a separate criminal case in which Reed was accused of assaulting Fairbanks police officers who responded to a report of a shirtless man yelling in a clothing store parking lot.
The trial lasted about a week with the defense attorney suggesting the killing was unintentional and that Reed panicked after his mother started to have a stroke. If Reed meant to kill his mother, he would have fled, the attorney said.
Prosecutor Andrew Baldock said the extensive trauma to Osborne’s body shows it was no accident but the act of someone in a rage.
Reed was deemed fit to stand trial after a competency hearing last month.
