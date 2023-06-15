In court

Cristian Baitg/Metro

A Fairbanks jury acquitted a man on trial for strangling his wife in 2021 after lawyers presented closing arguments Thursday.

Allen Turk, 53, was on trial on charges of felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault of his wife in 2021. Attorney Bill Satterberg represented Turk, and Assistant District Attorney Anna Ralph represented the state.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.