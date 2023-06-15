A Fairbanks jury acquitted a man on trial for strangling his wife in 2021 after lawyers presented closing arguments Thursday.
Allen Turk, 53, was on trial on charges of felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault of his wife in 2021. Attorney Bill Satterberg represented Turk, and Assistant District Attorney Anna Ralph represented the state.
Ralph told the jury that Turk put his hands around his wife's neck and squeezed, and pushed her up against the bathroom sink and wall, causing pain and bruising.
She said that in the months leading up to Oct. 14, 2021, Turk's wife had decided she wanted a divorce and had started setting money aside. Ralph said that on Oct. 14, Turk figured out that his wife was putting money aside and they got into an argument.
Ralph said the woman went into the bathroom, locked the door, and Turk pushed his way into the bathroom. Turk claims that he put his hand on her chest, and the woman says he strangled her. "[The woman] testified that it was harder for her to breathe, her vision started to change, and later her neck hurt and she had a sore throat," Ralph said.
Ralph told the jury that Turk was not acting in self-defense and was the initial aggressor. "Allen Turk was jealous and angry that his wife wasn't telling him the truth," she said.
Satterberg told the jury that the standard for probable cause to make an arrest for domestic violence is very low in Alaska. He read the jury a quote from 1697 — "Heaven has no rage like love to hatred nor hell a fury like a woman scorned" — and said that there may still be truth to that statement today.
Satterberg said the woman may have learned elements of things she would need to talk about in relation to domestic violence. He said that the woman had an attorney, was setting aside money, and had been planning the exist from the marriage for quite some time.
Satterberg said that the woman came home late, went straight to shower, and didn't want to talk about the finances in their relationship. He said she went into the bathroom and was playing music and talking on the phone in Spanish. Turk opened the bathroom door and took her phone. He said that the woman was in a rage and began throwing punches at Turk. "[Turk] pushes her back in self-defense against the sink until she drops her arms and shrugs," Satterberg said.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.