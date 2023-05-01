It took a Fairbanks jury less than two hours Monday to return a guilty verdict for Patrick Marsh in the 2019 murder of Trisha Pearson at her Yankovich Road home.

The state and defense rested their cases Thursday before turning the trial over to the jury. Marsh, 29, was staying at the home of Shae-Lyn Probert and Jerad Zabriskie, who rented an apartment and part of a garage from thew 69-year-old Pearson at her Yankovich Road property. Marsh got into an argument with Pearson, during which Pearson insulted Marsh. Marsh, who was high on methamphetamine at the time, put Pearson in a chokehold and brought her to the ground. He hit her with a mug, shattering it, stomped on her head, and hit her repeatedly with a chair and wrapped a trash bag around her head. Marsh then stabbed Pearson to make sure she was dead.

