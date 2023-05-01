It took a Fairbanks jury less than two hours Monday to return a guilty verdict for Patrick Marsh in the 2019 murder of Trisha Pearson at her Yankovich Road home.
The state and defense rested their cases Thursday before turning the trial over to the jury. Marsh, 29, was staying at the home of Shae-Lyn Probert and Jerad Zabriskie, who rented an apartment and part of a garage from thew 69-year-old Pearson at her Yankovich Road property. Marsh got into an argument with Pearson, during which Pearson insulted Marsh. Marsh, who was high on methamphetamine at the time, put Pearson in a chokehold and brought her to the ground. He hit her with a mug, shattering it, stomped on her head, and hit her repeatedly with a chair and wrapped a trash bag around her head. Marsh then stabbed Pearson to make sure she was dead.
Assistant District Attorney Anna Ralph argued that Marsh’s actions speak for themselves.
“Marsh did not want to face the consequences of his initial actions so he made sure Pearson was dead because he didn’t want to go to jail,” Ralph told the jury. “He wanted to make sure she knew he wasn’t a ‘little [expletive]’.”
Public Defender Justin Racette asked the jury to find Marsh guilty of second-degree murder. “Patrick was at the end of his rope and something snapped inside,” he said.
He said that Marsh did not intend to kill Pearson, but he wanted her to stop belittling him and took his frustrations out on her.
The jury deliberated for less than two hours before convicting Marsh of first-degree murder.
Scott Rimer, Pearson’s partner, said he couldn’t imagine the verdict being anything else. “[Pearson] was a mother to everybody and she took everybody in,” he said. “She was so trusting.”
John Sulkosky, one of Pearson’s sons, said that he was happy with the verdict but expressed frustration that murder charges against Jerad Zabriskie in connection with Pearson’s killing were dismissed in November 2022. Zabriskie had been indicted May 23, 2019, and charged with first-degree murder and one count of solicitation of first-degree murder 11 days after Pearson was found dead.
Pearson’s family members agreed that reliving Pearson’s death during the course of the trial was incredibly painful.
Marsh will be sentenced by Temple on Nov. 6 and 7 at the Fairbanks courthouse.
