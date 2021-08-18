lclifford @newsminer.com
Jury deliberation began after closing arguments were made Tuesday in the trial of Allan Michael Brooks, the former National Guard member accused of sexually assaulting his incapacitated ex-girlfriend.
Brooks, 26, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree sexual assault in connection to the incident that is alleged to have occurred on Feb. 27, 2020, inside the victim’s residence.
Brooks’ attorney, Frank Spaulding, has argued that the victim was not incapacitated during the alleged incident and called the victim’s account of the events into question, saying her statements have been, “really inconsistent.”
“Now, there is a lot of evidence that (the victim) was not incapable, incapacitated or unaware. If you believe that she was taking NyQuil and a few drops of CBD oil, there is no evidence that she was intoxicated or sedated, yet she wants you to believe that seconds after she was falling asleep she was incapable of responding,” Spaulding said.
“She also told you here in court that she was awake from the pain, that she was in and out. If she was awake, then she was conscious, she was not incapacitated,” he added.
The prosecution has argued that Brooks admitted to raping the victim multiple times after the alleged incident occurred. “I know what that was, that was rape,” Brooks told the victim in an audio recording played for the jury during opening and closing arguments.
“We heard Allan Brooks’ admissions. He made admissions to (the victim), he made admissions to his parents and he made admissions to the nurse at Bassett,” said Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Crail. “He used the word rape, his words, not other people.”
“His admissions at the time were unguarded and unplanned, unlike his testimony,” Crail said.
Crail added that the victim had Brooks’ DNA on her genitals when she was examined at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Spaulding said the interaction was consensual and asserted that no genital or anal injuries were discovered during the initial Sexual Assault Response Team exam.
On Feb. 28, 2020, Brooks self-admitted to the Bassett Army Hospital emergency room with suicidal thoughts. During intake, he allegedly told staff that he raped his ex-girlfriend the previous night, according to court documents. Brooks and the victim shared an 18-month-old child together.
The victim told troopers that she had allowed Brooks to come to her home on Feb. 27 to visit their baby. After taking NyQuil and CBD oil for unrelated pain, the victim fell asleep on a daybed. Brooks woke her up at 10 p.m. and told her that she needed to take Plan B to prevent a possible pregnancy, according to the complaint.
Brooks reportedly continued to text the victim and told her that he would seek counseling and leave her alone. He then reportedly called his mother and said that he and the victim had been intimate and he thought he raped her, according to the complaint.
The 12 person jury is expected to return a verdict today.
